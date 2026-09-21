Barrow utility Alex Bishop has received a two-match ban for ‘questioning the integrity of a match official’ following the Raiders’ exit from the Championship play-offs.

Sunday afternoon saw Barrow beaten 56-12 on the road at Doncaster at the ‘Sudden Death’ stage of the play-offs in the second tier.

Due to the convoluted nature of the ten-team play-off format adopted by the Championship for 2026, that was the Raiders’ second heavy defeat away against the Dons in just a matter of weeks.

This time around, the Cumbrian outfit saw their season ended while Doncaster progress on to the semi-finals and will take on Newcastle Thunder for a spot in the Grand Final.

Veteran playmaker Bishop’s suspension comes following his 55th minute sin-binning on Sunday afternoon at the Club Doncaster Sports Village, which came shortly after a try for the hosts which took the scoreline to 44-0.

As confirmed by the Rugby Football League (RFL) on Monday afternoon, half-back/hooker Bishop has landed a Grade D charge of ‘Questioning integrity of Match Official’ – receiving 12 penalty points and in turn a two-game ban.

Barrow Raiders star Alex Bishop lands ban for match official incident following play-off exit

Bishop – who will turn 33 in January – made his 49th appearance for Barrow on Sunday and the 78th of his professional career having previously worn the colours of both Whitehaven and Keighley Cougars.

26 of those Raiders appearances have come this season across all competitions, scoring six tries as Paul Crarey’s side finished sixth before making it to week three of the Championship’s five-week play-off series.

With the Cumbrian side’s campaign now over, Bishop will serve his suspension come the start of 2027 – likely in pre-season and/or the early rounds of the Challenge Cup.

Bishop’s disciplinary charge was revealed alongside those dished out to eight Super League stars on Monday afternoon.

Wakefield Trinity’s Emre Guler and Hull KR’s Peta Hiku were among those on the charge sheet, each copping 17 penalty points and a two-game ban following their red cards for punching over the weekend in their play-off eliminator ties.