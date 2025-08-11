Super League leaders Hull Kingston Rovers and defending champions Wigan Warriors registered impressive victories at the weekend.

Leeds Rhinos also pulled off a huge win at play-off rivals Leigh Leopards, as did St Helens at Wakefield Trinity.

Huddersfield Giants bagged their first home victory of the season after seeing off Catalans Dragons before Hull FC rounded off the weekend’s action by thumping crisis-torn Salford Red Devils.

Here, Sky Sports pundit and legendary former Leeds Rhinos prop Barrie McDermott picks his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. George Flanagan Jr (Huddersfield Giants)

Young Flanagan is a really exciting talent at full-back; he took his two tries against Catalans superbly and looked dangerous all game.

Honourable mentions to Lachie Miller and Tristan Sailor as well for their outstanding displays for Leeds Rhinos and St Helens respectively.

2. Zach Eckersley (Wigan Warriors)

Another strong attacking display from Eckersley, who scored a try and created another while making big metres.

A definite rising star of Super League, his development has been great to see.

3. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Composed under pressure and finished his try with precision.

Another young player in our game with the world at his feet.

4. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Electric footwork and fearless running, the Leigh centre kept Leeds defenders defenders guessing all game.

A really strong performance in a losing cause for Adrian Lam’s men.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

Safe under the high ball and ruthless when space opened up, bagging four tries.

Yes, you can question the opposition that Hull FC faced, but Martin took his chances with deadly aplomb.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Controlled the game with vision and skill, including a key 40-20 to turn momentum.

That was a huge moment in what turned out to be a huge win for the Rhinos.

7. Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors)

Ice-cool game management and a polished kicking game beyond his years.

This lad is a special talent and certainly showed that against Warrington.

8. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Led the forward charge, has been consistently Leeds’ best forward, smashing the line and setting the tone physically.

I really like Palasia’s style of play and what he has brought to the Rhinos this season.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Injected real spark from dummy-half, kept the Cas Tigers defence guessing with quick service and clever scoots.

A hugely important player for Willie Peters’ Super League leaders.

10. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Steamrolled through the middle, giving Saints huge go-forward.

Got on the scoresheet as well to cap an outstanding display.

11. Joe Greenwood (Huddersfield Giants)

Worked tirelessly in both attack and defence, making big metres.

Great to see him back in such fine form.

12. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Brought impact and aggression on every carry and tackle.

A player with huge potential.

13. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Defensive rock who never stopped working, a leader in the pack.

Such a solid performer and on current form he is pushing hard for a starting role for England in the Ashes later this year.