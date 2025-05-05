Leeds Rhinos claimed a headline-grabbing win over old adversaries St Helens in the final game of day one at Super League’s Magic Weekend.

There were also victories for Leigh Leopards and leaders Hull Kingston Rovers at Newcastle United’s iconic home at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Day two saw Huddersfield Giants finally stop the rot with a much-needed win against Hull FC while Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity also registered victories.

Here, Leeds legend and Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott gives Love Rugby League his Super League Team of the Week.

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Arthur Mourgue impressed yet again for Hull KR and Lachie Miller continued his fine form against St Helens on Saturday by finishing off a brilliant team try and defending strongly too.

But I’m going to go for Jai Field because the Wigan man was simply superb in his team’s victory over Warrington.

2. Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants)

It was difficult to put a price on this victory for the Giants – a win on the board at the 10th time of asking.

Swift fully played his part against his old club in yardage in particular, making a hugely impressive 133 metres in a superb shift.

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

The Aussie centre is a class act and he made a big contribution to Wigan’s victory over Warrington on Sunday.

Keighran racked up 143 metres and scored a try.

4. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

It was obviously a very disappointing day for the Black and Whites.

But Litten stood up well in a losing cause and was probably his team’s best player.

5. Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakey absolutely trounced Cas Tigers and Walmsley took centre stage with a superb display to earn the man-of-the-match honours.

He scored twice and was unlucky not to finish the game with a hat-trick.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jake Connor is such an interesting player, blessed with God-given talent and the ability to win games on his own.

His influence during the first half in particular against Saints was huge and – while I queried the Rhinos’ design to sign Connor – he is more than proving his worth in the famous blue and amber jersey. Good on him.

7. Jack Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

I have been saying for a while that Jack needed to be playing regularly and he is now getting that opportunity.

It was a calm, assured and controlled display from Sinfield Jr, with dad Kev and mum Jayne watching on proudly from the stands.

8. Sam Luckley (Hull Kingston Rovers)

The Geordie boy is living his best life – scoring a try at the home of his beloved Newcastle United and then doing the Alan Shearer celebration!

That was the highlight of a strong all-round performance from the big front rower.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Ipape was man of the match in Leigh’s thrilling win over Catalans and continues to prove so important to Adrian Lam’s team.

Jez Litten deserves a mention too for his outstanding display in Hull KR’s win over Salford, but I’m going to go with Ipape.

10. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

What a performance by the prop and what a magic moment for his brilliant 70-metre try.

The pace, the desire, the ambition to make that kind of break as a middle was simply sensational and capped a brilliant display by Faatili who scored twice.

His Trinity team-mate Mike McMeeken also deserves a mention for another formidable display in the front row – what a signing he has been this season.

11. Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield are a club on the rise and Jay Pitts quietly continues to be a consistently impressive performer in their ranks.

And the thing about Pitts is that he’s been doing it for many years now – he’s one of the most underrated players in Super League.

12. Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

Gannon recently announced he is leaving Leeds at the end of the season to go to the NRL.

But it is not affecting his performances in a Rhinos jersey and he was fantastic against Saints in defence and attack to show why he is so highly rated on both sides of the world.

13. Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

Cudjoe has given blood, sweat and tears to his hometown club for so many years now.

Now playing in the pack, he was hugely instrumental in helping Luke Robinson’s men to victory over Hull FC, scoring a try and working tirelessly all game.