Round 13 of Super League produced a number of eye-catching results as the top four of Hull Kingston Rovers, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards all won.

Hull FC also underlined their play-off pedigree in some style as they stuffed Catalans Dragons 34-0 in Perpignan on Saturday evening.

Here, legendary former Leeds prop and current Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott picks his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. Will Pryce (Hull FC)

Arthur Mourgue has acclimatised to life on the east side of Hull quite superbly since arriving from Catalans earlier in the season.

He enjoyed himself again on Friday night as the Robins inflicted a heavy defeat on St Helens – it’s a real shame he’s cup-tied and can’t play at Wembley on Saturday.

George Flanagan Jr also caught the eye for Huddersfield against Leigh, but I’ve gone for Will Pryce after he way he played full-back for Hull FC in their highly impressive win at Catalans on Saturday.

Pryce was outstanding for John Cartwright’s men and looks at home in a Hull FC jersey.

2. Jacob Douglas (Wigan Warriors)

Dougie grabbed a well-taken hat-trick of tries in Wigan’s very comfortable win at crisis-torn Salford Red Devils.

He has had to be patient for his opportunity to prove himself at this level but he was outstanding and deserves to be recognised in my Team of the Week.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Harry scored a great try in Saturday’s win against Wakefield Trinity at Headingley.

The England centre is having a good season and he showed his class again in another good win for the Rhinos.

His team-mate Ash Handley was great too, as was ex-Leeds man Jack Broadbent in Hull KR’s win over Saints, so they also deserve honourable mentions.

4. Davy Litten (Hull FC)

Litten was a deserved man of the match for the Black and Whites in Perpignan and was simply sensational.

One of the best performances I have seen him produce at Super League level.

5. Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos)

Riley is growing every week and proving an important figure in the new chapter being patiently written by Brad Arthur at Headingley.

He scored a well-taken try against Wakefield and was tidy in pretty much everything he did.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Could the reigning Steve Prescott MBE Super League Man of Steel retain his crown this season?

The way he’s playing, you wouldn’t rule it out.

Lewis was virtually unstoppable against Saints on Friday with two fantastic tries and a performance overflowing with skill, energy and desire.

But Jake Connor also stood out again for Leeds against Wakefield he is proving to many people (including myself) just what a quality player he is to become all but indispensable to Brad Arthur’s men.

7. Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Once again, Sezer was superb as he led Hull FC to victory away to Catalans for the second time this year.

You have to admire what the Australian half-back is doing for the Black and Whites and their resurgence under John Cartwright.

8. James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

Harrison is a player who Sam Burgess values extremely highly and it is easy to see why.

His work-rate is phenomenal and he played a big part in Friday’s win over Castleford.

9. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Jarrod really enjoyed himself at Headingley on Saturday as Leeds held off Wakefield to win again.

His form has been terrific over the last few weeks and is another one who is proving a key figure in the Rhinos’ resurgence, which is great to see.

10. Liam Knight (Hull FC)

Herman Ese’ese was fantastic for the Black and Whites against Catalans and opened the scoring with another try.

He’s been brilliant this year, but I’m going to go for Knight because he was immense and did not take a backward step in Perpignan.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Nsemba continues to go from strength to strength and he was at it again at Salford on Friday.

Once again, some great carries, tackle busts and classy offloads.

A player who could potentially be huge for England in this year’s Ashes series against Australia.

12. Frankie Halton (Leigh Leopards)

Eribe Doro had a fine game for Hull KR against St Helens and is a rough diamond who just need a little polishing.

There are some rough edges in Doro’s games which need smoothing out but he certainly has all the raw ingredients.

But I’m going to go for Frankie Halton as my other second-rower because he was outstanding for Leigh in their win over the Giants after a length injury lay-off.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)