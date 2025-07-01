Round 16 of Super League saw leaders Hull Kingston Rovers flex their muscles once again with an emphatic home win over Wakefield Trinity.

Champions Wigan Warriors pilfered the points at plucky Castleford Tigers while Leeds Rhinos turned on the style at Headingley by beating Leigh Leopards in exhilarating fashion.

The Rhinos leapfrogged Adrian Lam’s men to go third while there was also a big win for Catalans Dragons who ended their seven-match losing run by thumping Huddersfield Giants.

Legendary Leeds Hall of Fame member and Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott is in the hot-seat this week to pick his Love Rugby League Team of the Week.

1. Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Jai Field was very good for Wigan in their win at Castleford on Saturday night – coming up with that brilliant play for Liam Farrell’s crucial late try.

Matt Dufty also played an important role for Warrington in their victory over Hull FC, but I’m going to go for Lachie Miller at full-back.

There was the odd defensive lapse and handling error, but that was far outweighed by his attacking prowess and boundless energy which summed up a Rhinos display that head me out of my seat at times.

Miller scored a great try, too, in a Leeds display that was full of ideas and enterprise – it was so good to watch!

After that performance, the Rhinos were definitely my Team of the Week.

2. Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Davies seems to be featuring regularly in most pundits’ Love Rugby League Team of the Week this season. With good reason.

His work-rate and ball-carrying in yardage are so important, but do not overlook how many tries he is scoring as well.

The former Wigan man bagged a hat-trick against Wakefield on Friday to help keep the Robins four points clear at the Super League summit.

3. Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

There has been a debate for a number of years now about how good Harry Newman actually is.

Well, he showed against Leigh on Friday what a talent he is, scoring twice and providing a delightful assist for Lachie Miller’s try.

He’s one of many Leeds players really enjoying his rugby under Brad Arthur – and it’s great to see.

4. Léo Darrélatour (Catalans Dragons)

Peta Hiku was good for Hull KR against Wakefield on Friday and Ash Handley shone brightly for Leeds in their win over Leigh.

Adam Keighran delivered a fine performance in Wigan’s win at Castleford – as did young Zach Eckersley, albeit on the wing.

But Léo Darrélatour was superb in Catalans’ win over Huddersfield and he gets the nod for a centre spot – although team-mate Clement Martin wasn’t far behind. They were both fantastic.

5. Tristan Sailor (St Helens)

It was a very comfortable win for Saints over Salford on Sunday but Sailor’s class certainly told with his player of the match performance.

A shout out to Keanan Brand as well who proved at Headingley on Friday that he is a Super League player with a superb hat-trick.

It was in a losing cause, but Brand certainly showed his class and then some for the Leopards.

6. Cesar Rouge (Catalans Dragons)

Goodness me the Dragons needed a win at the weekend and they got it in some style over the Huddersfield Giants.

Rouge was superb in orchestrating their victory – he was the best player on the pitch – but Brodie Croft deserves a mention too.

Brodie’s partnership with Jake Connor is absolutely thriving and his long pass for Harry Newman’s first try was exquisite.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Much was made of the Rhinos’ decision to sign Jake during the winter and yes, I publicly questioned the move myself.

That he now tops the Man of Steel leaderboard says everything about his impact in the blue and amber jersey.

Connor was so good against Leigh in absolutely everything he did and you have to applaud the way he’s got his head down and become such a central figure to Brad Arthur’s team.

8. Tom Amone (Castleford Tigers)

Sam Luckley was excellent for Hull KR in their win over Wakefield, and Paul Vaughan caught the eye for Warrington against Hull FC.

There were also great performances by Tom Holroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki for Leeds and both front-rowers scored against Leigh.

But in the interests of balance I am going to include Tom Amone of Castleford because he really typified his team’s desire against Wigan.

9. Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

We all know how good Jez Litten has been this season, and he was outstanding again in the win over Wakey.

But Jarrod is having a fine campaign for Leeds and was great again at Headingley on Friday.

Yet another Rhinos player clearly thriving under Brad Arthur’s coaching.

10. Dean Hadley (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Hadley is having a fantastic season and he enjoyed another fine game for the Robins against Wakefield on Friday night.

His work-rate and selflessness are so important to this Hull KR side.

11. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

So many Leeds Rhinos players enjoyed outstanding games against Leigh; Kallum Watkins certainly did.

The way he dummied his way past a Leigh defender for his second try of the match was a joy to behold.

The decision to come back to Headingley is proving an inspired decision by Kallum and the Rhinos – a great pro and a top bloke.

12. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Alex Mellor absolutely ran his blood to water for Castleford Tigers on Saturday night.

He’s a supremely consistent performer, with no little skill either, but I cannot overlook Liam Farrell’s matchwinning contribution in that game.

Faz was there to finish off a delightful break from Jai Field to win the match for the Warriors and showed why he remains such a fantastic competitor.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Elliot Minchella did what Elliot Minchella usually does for Hull KR against Wakefield on Friday; he had a fine game as the Robins won fairly comfortably once again.

I must also mention Cam Smith because he had a big game for Leeds against Leigh – and capped it with a neatly-taken try.