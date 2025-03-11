Sky Sports pundit and legendary former Leeds Rhinos prop Barrie McDermott is in the hot-seat to pick his Super League Team of the Week.

Round four saw a number of outstanding individual performances, not least from Hull Kingston Rovers players in their impressive 20-10 statement victory at St Helens.

There were also notable wins for Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity as McDermott gives Love Rugby League his top 13 performers of the week.

Full-back – David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards)

There were a number of strong performers at full-back over the six games – Jack Broadbent was very solid for Hull KR in their win at St Helens and Max Jowitt was superb for Wakefield against Warrington.

But I have to pick Armstrong because he showed once again why he is such a fine talent. He’s lighting up Super League every week right now.

Winger – Tom Davies (Hull Kingston Rovers)

It was a massive win for the Robins at Saints on Friday night and Davies again showed what a good acquisition he is for Willie Peters’ men.

He carried the ball so strongly, he got himself a try, and his desire and determination epitomised the Robins’ performance.

Centre – Oliver Pratt (Wakefield Trinity)

The Wakefield man is really making a name for himself this season and he was assured in everything he did.

Centre – Oliver Gildart (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Showed signs of his best form by scoring twice in a superb display.

Linked up effectively with his good pal Joe Burgess on the Robins’ left edge, which bodes well for the rest of the season.

Winger – Joe Burgess (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Burgess did not get on the scoresheet but he provided two delightful assists for Gildart to score.

Like Davies on the opposite flank, Burgess has made an impressive start to the campaign.

Stand-off – Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Back after injury and back in business, Lewis showed his class with a very influential display to help Hull KR down Saints on their own turf.

He got on the scoresheet and his competitiveness was clear to see all night.

Scrum-half – Aidan Sezer (Hull FC)

Theo Fages had a strong game for Catalans against Hull, Tyrone May was very good for Hull KR against St Helens and Harry Smith was outstanding for Wigan against Huddersfield, kicking two 40-20s.

But I’m going to go with Sezer because I really liked how he performed for Hull FC against Leigh – he was simply outstanding.

Prop – Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

This has guy has emerged as one of the most effective props in Super League and his refusal to take a backward step epitomised Hull FC’s desire against Leigh.

I really enjoyed his performance – it was full of energy and work-rate.

Hooker – Judah Rimbu (Castleford Tigers)

He was man of the match in Friday’s win against Salford, a game I was covering for Sky Sports, and he also grabbed the matchwinning try.

The PNG made 28 tackles with a 100% success rate and was simply outstanding for Danny McGuire’s men. This lad is living his best life and is going to be a star.

Prop – Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Wakefield Trinity)

Got on the scoresheet against Warrington and had a really strong game for Daryl Powell’s men.

Second-rower – Jed Cartwright (Hull FC)

Scored a try, was a threat on the edges and his work-rate was hugely impressive.

I liked the spirit the Black and Whites showed against Leigh and Cartwright was central to that.

Second-rower – Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Faz scored twice for Wigan on Sunday against Huddersfield and underlined once again how important he remains to this Wigan side.

Remarkably, the Warriors captain has now scored in 16 consecutive Super League seasons! That is some going.

Loose forward – Elliot Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers)

John Asiata was good against his former club during Hull’s draw against Leigh.

But I’m picking Minchella because he produced a typically big captain’s knock for Hull KR at Saints.