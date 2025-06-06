Wembley week is always special and Saturday will see three finals played at the national stadium with the men and women’s Challenge Cup finals taking place before the 1895 Cup final.

The first game see St Helens women, who have won the Challenge Cup for the past four years, take on arch-rivals Wigan Warriors, who will make a maiden appearance in the competition’s final.

Willie Peters’ Hull Kingston Rovers side will then bid to secure the club’s first major trophy since 1895 when they face Warrington Wolves.

In the final game, Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers and York Knights will battle it out in the 1895 Cup final and Sky Sports pundit Barrie McDermott gives Love Rugby League his expert predictions for all three games.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (women’s Challenge Cup final)

The day kicks off with a derby that’s got more edge than Jodie Cunningham’s haircut.

Saints are the standard-bearers – slick, sharp, and chasing a fifth consecutive Cup – but Denis Betts’ Wigan won’t just be making up the numbers.

This rivalry runs deep – in the men’s game, the women’s game, and probably down the aisles of Tesco on a Sunday morning.

St Helens’ experience and big-game know-how could carry them through, but Wigan are closing the gap fast under Denis’ astute guidance.

They’ve got belief, bite, and a few young game-breakers who can flip the script.

Expect fireworks – Wembley brings out the best in the best players and the best teams but I just think Saints’ big-game experience will tell.

McDermott’s prediction: St Helens by 10

Player of the Match: Emily Rudge (St Helens)

Warrington Wolves v Hull Kingston Rovers (men’s Challenge Cup final)

Ah, the Challenge Cup Final – the one that can make or break a summer.

Warrington have made a habit of reaching finals… and then politely letting someone else lift the trophy. Under Sam Burgess, they’d found some resilience, but recent performances have looked scratchy.

That said, George Williams remains the kind of player who can win a match on his own – if he clicks, so can they.

Ben Currie consistently shows up in big game and needs to lead the pack as Warrington have pace all over the back line .

Hull KR, meanwhile, are the smart punter’s pick. There’s a bit of chaos in their game – in the best possible way.

Jez Litten and Mikey Lewis can cause nightmares… for opponents and, occasionally, their own coach’s blood pressure!

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will set the aggression levels and it would be unbelievable if Michael McIlorum joins him after the bicep injury he picked up.

I’ve called games involving both sides this season, and if form is anything to go by – throw it out the window.

This is Wembley. Anything can happen – and usually does.

McDermott’s prediction: Hull KR by 7

Player of the Match: Elliot Minchella (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Featherstone Rovers v York Knights (1895 Cup final)

The 1895 Cup might not grab the headlines, but it’s the proper rugby league fan’s final – hard-earned, often underappreciated, and usually featuring someone with a day job in scaffolding, bricklaying, or plastering.

Featherstone are full of ambition and their fans will remind you (frequently, and loudly) that they want a place in Super League.

With Challenge Cup-winning coach Paul Cooke at the helm, and proven Super League performers like Danny Addy in their side, Rovers will certainly fancy their chances.

York, meanwhile, are the quiet achievers – smartly run, solidly built, and starting to believe.

It’s a final packed with pride, passion, and the potential for a last-minute winner that sends someone’s uncle into orbit.

McDermott’s prediction: Featherstone to win against the odds by 2

Player of the Match: Danny Addy (Featherstone Rovers)

McDermott’s Final Thoughts

Wembley triple-headers are a celebration of everything that makes rugby league brilliant: the grit, the skill, the rivalries, and yes – the occasional forward pass no one will admit to.

For the players, it’s a chance to make history. For the fans, it’s a full day of drama.

And for those of us lucky enough to commentate, it’s a reminder why we love this beautifully bonkers sport.