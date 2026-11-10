Ex-St Helens & Leigh Leopards man makes Championship switch

Former St Helens and Leigh Leopards youngster Bailey Pemberton has joined Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder for 2027, reuniting with older brother Taylor.

21-year-old Bailey progressed through Saints’ youth ranks before joining the reserves of fellow Super League outfit Leigh.

The versatile forward did not register a first-team appearance for either of those Super League clubs, but featured on loan for North Wales Crusaders earlier this year before sealing a permanent move from the Leopards’ Den to Rochdale.

His stint with the Hornets saw him feature twice, with a couple of games also spent as their unused 18th man.

Now, he has landed himself a permanent move elsewhere in the Championship, linking back up with brother Taylor at Newcastle.

‘The club is building something special, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it’

Bailey – who can slot into the back row and at loose forward – scored his sole professional try to date during his loan stint at Crusaders earlier this season, dotting the ball down in a 52-20 win against Whitehaven.

He donned a shirt for the Welsh side on four occasions, so now has six career appearances on his CV.

The young forward joins a Thunder team under new management, with former Super League stalwart Craig Huby having landed his first head coach role up in the North East ahead of 2027.

His latest recruit said: ” I’m over the moon to sign for Thunder.

“The club is building something special, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.

“I’m eager to get started, and getting to play alongside my brother will be special.”

Sibling Taylor, 23, is also a product of Saints’ youth system and joined York Knights back in 2023 as he departed the BrewDog Stadium.

The Knights are Newcastle’s partner club, and ahead of 2026, his contract was switched to Thunder: with the playmaker featuring 22 times across all competitions in the season just gone as they finished second on the Championship ladder.

Taylor – who plays in the halves or at hooker – has now scored nine tries in 58 professional career appearances, with 22 goals kicked and a single drop goal slotted home. That drop goal came for Thunder in a 37-22 win over Barrow Raiders in April.

Under the tutelage of former head coach Graham Steadman, Newcastle were beaten on home soil in the play-off semi-finals by Doncaster after their second-place finish.