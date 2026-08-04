Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has revealed that Bailey Hodgson may not have played his last game for the club, with a ‘small possibility’ he could return from his gruesome elbow injury before the end of the season.

Utility back Hodgson last played at Magic Weekend at the start of this month, with the Leopards beating local foes Warrington Wolves at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

During that game, the 23-year-old picked up a cut on his elbow, which ended up getting infected and requiring two surgeries amid a near two-week stint in hospital.

Such was the extent of that injury, there had been fears Hodgson’s career could have been ended, with the infection coming around an area where he had a metal plate put in during his time in Australia with Newcastle Knights.

But remarkably, his return to the Leopards camp has been so ferocious that there are now some hopes he can play again before the end of 2026, when he will join fellow Super League outfit Hull FC on a multi-year deal.

‘There’s a small possibility. Everything has to line up for us, all the moons have to align, but he is the ultimate professional’

Hodgson – who played a sole Super League game for Castleford Tigers back in 2020 before making the move Down Under – joined Leigh midway through the 2024 campaign, but had to wait until the start of the following season for his debut.

He has scored ten tries in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Leopards to date, with his team-mates continuing their quest to cement a play-off spot as they host York Knights this weekend.

During his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Lam explained: “We’ve had some long-term injuries during the season, and those players have been massively missed by us.

“It’s been a difficult one for us, but we’ve managed to hang in there collectively as a group and get through week-by-week.

“Bailey Hodgson is back into the system now, rehabbing, and he’s a small chance of coming back as well, which is great news.

“Tesi Niu is long-term, but if we get him right, he’s got a chance of featuring before the end of the season.”

Centre Niu’s season was also thought to be over after the win over Warrington at Magic Weekend, with a hip drop tackle from Sam Powell having ruptured his Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) and resulted in surgery.

Lam continued: “There’s a small possibility (of Hodgson playing again this season).

“Everything has to line up for us, all the moons have to align, but he is the ultimate professional and he’s back in doing his bit.

“It’s difficult with his situation to fast-track that. But the way he’s come in is certainly credit to him, and by doing that, it opens up a very small window.”