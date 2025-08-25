Australia’s inside men for Ashes Series revealed in shape of Super League coaches

Australia boss Kevin Walters will lean on a trio of Super League coaches in the shape of Brad Arthur, John Cartwright and Willie Peters for inside information heading into this autumn’s Ashes Series.

Last week, reports Down Under suggested that the trio were all being considered by Walters to form part of his coaching staff for the three-match series against England.

Peters has been at the helm of current Super League leaders Hull KR since the start of the 2023 campaign, while Arthur arrived at Leeds Rhinos midway through last year, and Cartwright took charge of Hull FC ahead of 2025.

And though no decision has been made just yet on whether any of the Australian trio will officially be part of the Kangaroos team come the back end of October, all three will play their part for their native country.

Newly-appointed Kangaroos head coach Walters sat down with the media on Monday morning, looking ahead to a series which will see games at Wembley, Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley.

When asked about the Super League coaching trio, Walters explained: “I spoke to John just the other day after their loss and he was giving me some information, some inside information.

“It was nothing really special, but I’ve obviously worked with John at the (Brisbane) Broncos.

“Willie Peters is having a great season at Hull KR, they’re breaking all sorts of records. Their defence, I’ve noticed, is particularly strong and it’s very hard to break their line. I’m particularly impressed with his work.

“Brad Arthur coached in Australia for ten years and I coached against him when I was at the Broncos. He’d obviously be a good person to have on staff, but I haven’t spoken with him as yet. I’ll certainly reach out to him in the next couple of days.

“They’re certainly three very talented coaches and I’ll be reaching out to all three of those guys regardless of whether they’re on team or not, just for some insights into English players and their knowledge of the English game and how it’s played.

“They’ll be invaluable to us.”

