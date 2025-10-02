Australia coach Kevin Walters’ 23-man squad for this year’s Ashes series has been revealed in advance of an official announcement: with seven debutants set to make the cut.

Walters will not officially reveal his squad until the day after this weekend’s NRL Grand Final, but the Sydney Morning herald have revealed the identity of the ‘likely’ 23 players that will be selected to travel to England for the series.

They include a whole host of big and unsurprising names including the likes of Nathan Cleary, Reece Walsh and Harry Grant.

And Walsh is one of seven players who would make his Test debut should he be selected to feature in any of the three games against Shaun Wane’s side.

Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase is also in that group, as are two players who could have lined up for England should they have so wished. Cronulla hooker Blayke Brailey has a strong case to be the Kangaroos’ number nine while Canberra star Ethan Strange, who has admitted he would be open to playing for England, will now be a Kangaroo.

Newcastle centre Bradman Best, Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi and Bulldogs star Jacob Preston are the other debutants in the mix.

Walsh will be in a battle for the fullback shirt with Penrith star and current incumbent Dylan Edwards, with James Tedesco unavailable as revealed earlier this week.

Penrith are the best represented club with four players included: Cleary, Edwards, Isaah Yeo and Lindsay Smith. The Broncos have three – Walsh, Patrick Carrigan and Kotoni Staggs – while the Storm and the Roosters also each have a trio of call-ups.

Likely Australia Ashes squad: Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, Lindsay Smith, Dylan Edwards (all Penrith), Patrick Carrigan, Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs (all Broncos), Harry Grant, Cameron Munster, Xavier Coates (all Storm), Angus Crichton, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Lindsay Collins (all Roosters), Hudson Young, Ethan Strange (Raiders), Tom Dearden, Reuben Cotter (Cowboys), Blayke Brailey (Sharks), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Titans), Jacob Preston (Bulldogs), Zac Lomax (Eels), Bradman Best (Knights), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs).