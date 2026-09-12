Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr has allegedly tested positive for cocaine for the second time in his career after being pulled over by police.

Addo-Carr was sacked by Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024 after he tested positive for the drug after a roadside test, and reports in Australia have claimed that he has now done so once again.

Addo-Carr stressed in 2024 that he had not knowingly taken recreational drugs, but the Bulldogs sacked him and ended his contract with immediate effect. He was also banned for four matches by the NRL Integrity Unit and fined $15,000.

And now, he appears to have allegedly tested positive again.

Parramatta confirm Addo-Carr ‘incident’

The Eels confirmed on Saturday that they were aware of Addo-Carr’s alleged incident.

“The Parramatta Eels are aware of an alleged incident involving Josh Addo-Carr,” they said.

“The club has notified the NRL Integrity Unit and is co-operating with the appropriate processes, as well as providing welfare support to Josh and his family.

“Parramatta Eels will not be commenting further until the matter has been finalised.”