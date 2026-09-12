Australia winger Josh Addo-Carr allegedly tests positive for drugs for second time
Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr has allegedly tested positive for cocaine for the second time in his career after being pulled over by police.
Addo-Carr was sacked by Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024 after he tested positive for the drug after a roadside test, and reports in Australia have claimed that he has now done so once again.
Addo-Carr stressed in 2024 that he had not knowingly taken recreational drugs, but the Bulldogs sacked him and ended his contract with immediate effect. He was also banned for four matches by the NRL Integrity Unit and fined $15,000.
And now, he appears to have allegedly tested positive again.
Parramatta confirm Addo-Carr ‘incident’
The Eels confirmed on Saturday that they were aware of Addo-Carr’s alleged incident.
“The Parramatta Eels are aware of an alleged incident involving Josh Addo-Carr,” they said.
“The club has notified the NRL Integrity Unit and is co-operating with the appropriate processes, as well as providing welfare support to Josh and his family.
“Parramatta Eels will not be commenting further until the matter has been finalised.”
Addo-Carr’s World Cup hopes in doubt
Addo-Carr was reportedly set to be named in an extended World Cup squad by Australia in the coming weeks, but that now appears to be in some jeopardy.
“Josh Addo-Carr and his management are aware of reports concerning a recent alleged incident,” the winger’s management said in a statement issued to Code Sports.
“Josh is currently seeking professional support and is committed to prioritising his health and wellbeing.
“We respectfully ask that the privacy of Josh and his family be respected during this difficult time. As the matter is subject to an ongoing process, no further comment will be made at this stage. Josh is determined to address the challenges before him.”
Addo-Carr has one year remaining on his Parramatta contract, but he could be hit with a significant suspension if found guilty of a drugs breach for a second time.