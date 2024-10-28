Australia to tour England in 2025 Ashes as huge venue choice revealed

England and Australia look set to do battle in a series for the first time in over 20 years on this side of the world, after dramatic late talks took place about switching the location of next year’s Ashes.

Shaun Wane’s side were due to tour Down Under in 2025 and contest an Ashes series in Australia for the first time in over 30 years.

However, it has now emerged that the Kangaroos are instead keen to tour England – something they have not done for an Ashes series since 2003, when they defeated Great Britain 3-0.

Next year’s tour would be against England rather than Great Britain, after senior officials opted against reverting back to the Lions brand after consideration from the public, something revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this year.

But it is understood that the decision is being driven by Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos – with Love Rugby League of the understanding that they are the ones keen to tour England rather than the RFL trying to convince them to do so: but English officials are, perhaps unsurprisingly, keen to host the world champions.

In what would represent a major financial boost for the sport in this country, a three-Test series in England is now well on the way to being confirmed. Furthermore, Love Rugby League has been told that will categorically include one Test match in London.

Where that takes place remains to be seen. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium would immediately be the two frontrunners. There will also be one traditional Test on each side of the Pennines.

The Ashes have not been staged since 2003, when the Australians defeated Great Britain 3-0 in games at Bolton, Hull and Huddersfield.

However, given the demand for more high-profile international rugby league and the wait between series showdowns, it is likely the stadia choice this time could be much more ambitious as officials look to cash in on what would be an enormous hype surrounding the return of The Ashes.

More details are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

