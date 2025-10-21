Australia have named their side for the opening match of this autumn’s Ashes series – with four debutants in Kevin Walters’ 17 that will take to the field at Wembley Stadium.

The series begins in blockbuster fashion on Saturday afternoon, with the first game between England and Australia for eight years, and the first Ashes tie in over two decades.

Walters has been faced with a number of selection quandaries for the game, but he has now settled on the team tasked with taking out victory in the opening match of the three-Test series.

The big decision is at fullback, where long-term Kangaroos number one Dylan Edwards is ousted in favour of Brisbane Broncos superstar Reece Walsh, who will make his debut for Australia.

Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase is also on debut after getting the nod on the wing, with Broncos star Gehamat Shibasaki capping a remarkable year by being named in the centres. Keaon Koloamatangi is the other debutant; he will come off the bench.

Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster are the halves, while Isaah Yeo will captain Australia from lock.

“It’s going to be huge thrill for all four of them to wear the green and gold for the first time in a Test match at such an iconic stadium,” Walters said.

“I’m excited for them as well as all of our players. Every member of our squad, whether they take the field or not, is about to experience something incredibly special this Saturday at Wembley.

“As I’ve said from day one of our preparations here in England, we’re on this Ashes journey together because it’s going to take a collective effort from everyone involved.”

Australia team

1. Reece Walsh

2. Mark Nawaqanitawase

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Gehamat Shibasaki

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Patrick Carrigan

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Angus Crichton

12. Hudson Young

13. Isaah Yeo (c)

14. Tom Dearden

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Keaon Koloamatangi

