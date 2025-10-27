Australia star Cameron Munster has admitted he would not rule out the prospect of playing in Super League – before name-checking London Broncos as a possible club he is keeping an eye on.

Munster remains one of the world’s biggest and best rugby league stars, underlined by his performance in the opening Test of Saturday’s Ashes for the Kangaroos.

The Melbourne Storm man has admitted that a stint in England would not be something he would ever rule out after admitting he ‘loves’ England as a place.

Munster then admitted he can see comparisons between the Broncos’ new era under Darren Lockyer and Melbourne when they started out as an NRL club.

“I love England, the only thing about England I don’t like is the traffic,” he told the BBC.

“I love London, obviously it’s a bit unfortunate that the London Broncos couldn’t get in the Super League this year, but I’m sure they’ll be knocking down the door. This reminds me so much of Melbourne.

“There are so many restaurants, some bougie places around, so much shopping, so yeah, I love my time here, but obviously we’ll go to Liverpool next week and enjoy the moment.”

When asked if he would be open to a move to England, Munster said he felt the style of Super League would appeal to him.

He added: “If I got the opportunity to. I love the way the English go about their footy, I love the grind, I love running obviously into the big boys, I get flogged all the time, but I just love that contact and the competitiveness.

“The footy’s getting better and better every time I come and watch these English players play, it’s a great spectacle over here in England, and look, I’d love to come over here and play, but at the same time there’s some big boys out there.”