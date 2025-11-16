One of the NRL’s biggest names appears to be heading for controversial rugby union competition R360 – after Parramatta Eels confirmed Zac Lomax had been released with immediate effect.

Lomax, who has been capped three times for Australia and represented New South Wales numerous times at Origin level, has only been at the Eels for a solitary season, making 19 NRL appearances in 2025 and scoring nine tries.

But his time at the club is now already over after they confirmed on Sunday that he has been let go to ‘pursue opportunities outside the NRL’.

That is understood to be rebel breakaway competition R360, who have made Lomax a huge offer to go and play rugby union which he now appears likely to accept.