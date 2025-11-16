Australia star set for shock R360 move after surprise release from NRL contract
One of the NRL’s biggest names appears to be heading for controversial rugby union competition R360 – after Parramatta Eels confirmed Zac Lomax had been released with immediate effect.
Lomax, who has been capped three times for Australia and represented New South Wales numerous times at Origin level, has only been at the Eels for a solitary season, making 19 NRL appearances in 2025 and scoring nine tries.
But his time at the club is now already over after they confirmed on Sunday that he has been let go to ‘pursue opportunities outside the NRL’.
That is understood to be rebel breakaway competition R360, who have made Lomax a huge offer to go and play rugby union which he now appears likely to accept.
They said in a brief statement: “The Parramatta Eels can confirm that Zac Lomax has been granted an immediate release from his playing contract to pursue opportunities outside the NRL.
“The club would like to thank Zac for his contribution during his time with the Eels in 2025 and we wish him all the best for the future.”
Lomax has been heavily linked with a move to R360 and it appears that those rumours now are set to come to fruition – which could have major implications for his career.
Lomax’s NRL career would effectively be over as the NRL have promised ten-year bans for any player who joins R360. Reports in Australia state that the terms of Lomax’s release from Parramatta means he cannot sign for another NRL team until 2029 – but that would matter little if he joined R360 and Peter V’landys’ promise of lengthy bans was implemented.
Lomax is the latest big name to leave his contract in the NRL. Melbourne Storm superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen was granted a release at the end of last season. Brisbane star Payne Haas is another who is believed to be a target of R360.