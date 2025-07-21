Australia could be about to lose another man for this year’s Ashes series: with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow considering switching his international allegiance again.

Tabuai-Fidow would be a clear starter for the Kangaroos this year given his form at both club level with the Dolphins and in State of Origin. He was integral for Queensland as they won the series against New South Wales earlier this month.

But having previously represented Samoa earlier in his career, reports from Australia have suggested that Tabuai-Fidow is considering a move to revert back to the island nation for this year’s Pacific Championships.

That would be a huge blow for the reigning world champions as they begin to put their plans together to head to England later this year.

Payne Haas is another who is also potentially considering moving away from representing the Kangaroos and while they certainly won’t be short on options if the duo do decide to feature for other nations, the loss of Tabuai-Fidow in particular would be a blow.

Australia are expected to confirm that Kevin Walters will lead them in the Ashes this autumn, with an announcement coming as early as this week.

However, Walters will only be under contract for the three Tests in England, with a longer term deal dependent on how the Kangaroos perform. As it stands, there is no certainties he would be given the chance to coach them in next year’s World Cup.

And it looks as though Walters will be without one of the NRL’s biggest names if Tabuai-Fidow decides he wants to go back to Samoa on the international stage.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including St Helens and Wigan stars

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Relegation drama, Catalans coach, Paul Wellens pressure

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Three five-figure crowds but one big hitter underwhelms

👉🏻 Castleford star suffers horror injury as Chris Chester provides coaching update