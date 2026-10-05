Reigning champions Australia have locked in a star-studded 23-man squad for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, including three newly-crowned NRL champions.

Fresh off winning the Grand Final, Sydney Roosters trio Lindsay Collins, James Tedesco and Sam Walker have all been named in Kevin Walters’ squad for the showpiece international tournament.

Walters, of course, will take charge of the Kangaroos in this tournament on home soil before making the move to Super League with St Helens for 2027.

He has also included beaten Grand Finalist Bradman Best of Newcastle Knights in his 23-man squad, with Latrell Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic’s call-ups among the most surprising.

Kangaroos name star-studded World Cup squad including four NRL Grand Finalists

Brisbane Broncos star Reece Walsh will be fit for the start of the World Cup despite having missed the back end of the club season.

South Sydney Rabbitohs ace David Fifita’s call-up is his first, so he could make his Australia debut if he features in the World Cup.

The same can be said for Knights star Best, Jacob Preston and Blayke Brailey. All of those three await their debuts having been unused during last autumn’s 3-0 Ashes Series whitewash of England.

Skipper Isaah Yeo will play through the pain barrier to don the green and gold this autumn, with a ruptured pectoral set to be repaired come the end of the World Cup.

The Penrith Panthers stalwart said: “There is no higher honour in the game than playing for your country, and I’m fortunate enough to captain it.

“I needed the club to allow me to do it because it (the surgery) will probably push into the start of next year.

“I only put my hand up for selection if I felt I could add to the team.”

In addition to their 23-man squad, Australia have made clear three ‘shadow players’, who will be called upon if injuries require ahead of the tournament beginning.

Those three are Tom Jenkins, Hamish Stewart and Ethan Strange, who formed part of the touring squad during last year’s Ashes Series. Strange’s sister Jasmin will represent England via their heritage this autumn in the Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

Walters’ Kangaroos side begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney (October 15) and then take on Fiji in Brisbane (October 25) before concluding their group games as they face the Cook Islands in Townsville (October 31).

Australia squad for 2026 Rugby League World Cup: Bradman Best (Newcastle Knights), Jack Bostock (Dolphins), Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks), Pat Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), David Fifita (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Cam Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jacob Preston (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters), Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

Shadow players: Tom Jenkins (Penrith Panthers), Hamish Stewart (St George Illawarra Dragons), Ethan Strange (Canberra Raiders)