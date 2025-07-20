Australia look set to finally decide on their coach for this year’s Ashes – with Kevin Walters set to be given the role: but only for the three-match series and not beyond.

After months of speculation about who would replace Mal Meninga to face England this year, it appears as though the ARLC have finally settled on Walters.

The likes of Brad Fittler and Cameron Smith have both been linked to the role, before Fittler ruled himself out and Smith seemingly drifted away from being the one-time favourite.

The ARLC were also looking at Wayne Bennett at one stage, with consideration given to changing the rules that have previously prohibited existing NRL coaches from taking the Kangaroos job. However, that change was ultimately turned down at a recent meeting of the Commission.

That has now put Walters in the box seat – though there is a bizarre stipulation that he will only be coach for the Ashes as it stands. Reports from Australia have suggested only a ‘good series’ against England this autumn would lead to a potential extension for next year’s World Cup.

That means Walters is under pressure from the start of the series in terms of securing a longer term deal.

“I can’t tell you anything – there will be a decision made tomorrow,” Walters said on Sunday.

“I am being honest with you – there will be a decision made tomorrow. So just wait and see. Look, obviously I would be very privileged and grateful to get the opportunity to coach Australia.

“As you know, it’s is a privilege to put the green and gold on. To coach the side even more. So we’ll see what happens tomorrow and we’ll get the decision.”

