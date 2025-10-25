Australia ratings from England demolition in Ashes opener as Reece Walsh enjoys sensational debut

Australia thumped England 26-6 at Wembley on Saturday afternoon in the first of this autumn’s three Ashes Tests.

Our Kangaroos ratings live from the press box in the capital…

Reece Walsh – 10

A perfect 10 for Walsh, who was sensational on his Australia debut as we near the end of what has been a ridiculously good campaign for the Brisbane Broncos star. Two tries, and two HUGE defensive contributions to help stop sure-fire tries. Unplayable at times.

Mark Nawaqanitawase – 9

An utterly electric attacking threat, Nawaqanitawase had a starring role in Walsh’s opening try. More carries than any of his team-mates, and more than 200 metres made. Phwoar.

Kotoni Staggs – 8

Four tackle bursts from Staggs, who was influential in a lot of what the Kangaroos did right going forward throughout.

Gehamat Shibasaki – 7

Not quite as good as his centre partner Shibasaki on the day, but absolutely nothing wrong with the bulk of what he delivered, noticeably good out of backfield.

Josh Addo-Carr – 7

Addo-Carr would not have been expecting to be involved in the Ashes even a few months ago, but still produced enough to show why he was eventually called up. Will have been disappointed not to have scored himself when Walsh broke downfield within the opening 60 seconds of the second half and teed him up, only to be felled by an ankle tap.

Cameron Munster – 9

Absolutely exceptional. Munster plays in a dinner jacket.

Nathan Cleary – 8

Nathan Cleary is the best player in the world, and he didn’t have to be on top form for England to be torn about. Perhaps an indicator of just how good he is that he quietly went about his business, but maybe even more of a red flag as to how poor Shaun Wane’s side were at times. Perfect with the boot.

Pat Carrigan – 7

We saw a fair bit of Carrigan, and he was on the front foot from minute one.

Harry Grant – 8

We almost pushed a nine here, and if you think it’s harsh we haven’t, that’s fine. Grant was tremendous and seemed to come alive out of dummy half in the second 40. Held up over the line early on in the second half, 81 metres overall.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – 8

Much like Cleary, Tino’s performance wasn’t stand out – but he was the powerhouse we expected him to be. An absolutely mammoth shot on Tom Johnstone early on a sign of things to come. Brute force.

Angus Crichton – 9

Two tries and six tackle busts, the third-most metres of anyone behind Walsh and Nawaqanitawase. Those stats alone underline how good a showing this was from Crichton, who could have had a hat-trick had he not been denied by the video referee in the first half, albeit rightly so.

Hudson Young – 9

Another who was absolutely immense for Australia under the arch. Recovered from a shaky start which included a knock on to deliver a near-perfect showing.

Isaah Yeo (C) – N/A

The Roos’ skipper was rocked by a heavy collision nine minutes in and failed a HIA as a result. He’ll sit out next weekend’s second Test on Merseyside.

Tom Dearden (Interchange) – 6

25 minutes off the bench for Dearden, no real standout moments.

Lindsay Collins (Interchange) – 7

A really strong defensive showing from Collins.

Reuben Cotter (Interchange) – 8

Came on earlier than expected because of skipper Yeo’s HIA, and did not disappoint.

Keaon Koloamatangi (Interchange) – 7

A fine display from Koloamatangi when introduced.