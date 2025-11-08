Following Australia’s 30-8 win over England in Test Three of the Ashes series, here is how we scored Kevin Walters’ men from Headingley Stadium.

Reece Walsh – 7

Blew hot and cold, which will disappoint the Brisbane ace considering the series he’s had thus far, but certainly more good than bad. Found himself caught out in the build-up to George Williams’ score, but made up for it with two tries of his own in the second-half and still looked a threat ball-in-hand.

Mark Nawaqanitawase – 7

A few errors here and there, but again a real weapon in attack. Topped the metres charts across the game, with a whopping 136 to his name from 15 carries, as he consistently found himself galloping through space. Looks right at home at this stage, and will be missed upon his return to union next year.

Kotoni Staggs – 5

Had his moments, but didn’t set the pitch alight. Made his tackles when needed.

Gehamat Shibasaki – 6

Found himself increasingly busy as the game went on, and played a key role in the build-up to Harry Grant’s gamebreaker score in the process.

Josh Addo-Carr – 7

Started off well with a nice try in the opening exchanges, which set the tone for a pretty tidy display. Always looked to make something positive happen for his team.

Cameron Munster – 8

A real creative bright spark for his side throughout the game, who managed to create chances when nothing really seemed to be happening. His two assists early on helped put the Kangaroos in a really strong position, and could have had a third to his name too if Addo-Carr’s second score hadn’t been chalked off.

Nathan Cleary – 6

Quiet by his own ludicrous standards, but didn’t do much wrong either. Controlled things well ball-in-hand. Automatic off the tee as well, slotting five kicks.

Pat Carrigan – 6

A gritty shift from the forward, who added some good control to his side when they had the upper hand. Threw himself into the battle up-front.

Harry Grant – 9

Superb performance, and fully deserved his Man of the Match award at the full-time whistle. His try in the second-half allowed the Kangaroos to run away with the win after a period of England pressure, but around that he topped the defensive stats with 42 tackles and finished second attack charts too with 127 metres from his 14 carries.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui – 6

Just a very solid display from the prop forward. Intensely physical in defence, notably making a crucial cover tackle to deny Mike McMeeken in the first-half, and got involved ball-in-hand too.

Angus Crichton – 7

Another gritty outing from the back-rower, who always made himself available for work. Topped the carrying stats for his side across the game, making 17, and chewed up 88 metres in the process. Arguably one of the Kangaroos’ best players across the series as well.

Hudson Young – 7

Like his back-row partner, made himself very busy on both sides of the ball and rounded off a very strong individual series. Took his try well, too.

Isaah Yeo – 7

A welcome return for the skipper, who led by example in most areas of the game. Impressed on both sides of the ball, making 38 tackles in defence and 91 metres ball-in-hand too. A proper captain’s knock.

Interchanges

Tom Dearden – 6

Looked to make the positive choice when he entered proceedings, and upped the tempo to help Australia run away with the game.

Lindsay Collins – 6

Introduced himself with a rampaging carry, and nearly nabbed himself a try as well. Brought plenty of impact.

Reuben Cotter – 6

Trucked hard through the middle upon his introduction, and helped stem England’s momentum in the process.

Keaon Koloamatangi – 5

Not given a heap of minutes, but made himself known with some nice moments.

