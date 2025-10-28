Australia have named their team to face England in this Saturday’s second Ashes Test at Everton – with Harry Grant the new Kangaroos captain and just one change to the side that won at Wembley.

The world champions know victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon will complete a series victory with one game to spare, and continue their dominance in the Ashes to boot.

They are without Yeo, who left the field in the early exchanges at Wembley with a head knock that has ruled him out of this weekend’s second Test.

And Kevin Walters has confirmed that Melbourne Storm hooker Grant is the man who will take the armband and lead his country into battle.

“Harry and all of the senior players for that matter stepped up after Isaah’s unfortunate injury last week,” Walters said.

“While we’d love to have Isaah out there, he’ll still be contributing in many other ways around the group this week. He’s a natural leader, and so too is Harry so we’re in great hands this week.

“I’m really pleased with the way we’ve started the series, but we’re into a new week now and our focus is preparing well and being at our very best this Saturday.”

Walters’ only change to the 17 is Yeo’s replacement, with his club team-mate from Penrith Panthers Lindsay Smith stepping up onto the bench. Patrick Carrigan moves to 13, with Lindsay Collins stepping up into the starting front row instead.

The likes of Bradman Best and Mitchell Moses are named among the reserves, with minimal changes to a side that won with such ease at Wembley on Saturday.

Kangaroos team to face England at Everton

1. Reece Walsh

2. Mark Nawaqanitawase

3. Kotoni Staggs

4. Gehamat Shibasaki

5. Josh Addo-Carr

6. Cameron Munster

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Harry Grant (c)

10. Tino Fa’asuamaleaui

11. Angus Crichton

12. Hudson Young

13. Patrick Carrigan

14. Tom Dearden

15. Lindsay Smith

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Keaon Koloamatangi