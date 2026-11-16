Australia make huge Kevin Walters decision despite St Helens deal

St Helens coach Kevin Walters looks set to be given the opportunity to remain as the Australia coach despite heading to Super League in 2027.

Walters will travel to England next week to begin life as coach of the Saints, after agreeing a long-term deal to try and rejuvenate the fortunes of one of Super League’s biggest clubs.

But he could yet remain in post as head coach of the Kangaroos too, after guiding them to a Rugby League World Cup final triumph over New Zealand on Sunday.

Kevin Walters to combine Australia and St Helens roles

Walters is understood to be keen to continue in the role of Australia coach – and understandably so, given how he is yet to lose a game in charge of the national team.

NRL rules dictate the Australia coach cannot coach a club side – but only in Australia, meaning there is technically a loophole which can be exploited that would allow Walters to continue.

And with Peter V’landys and the ARLC open to the prospect of Walters carrying on, the man himself has admitted he could not rule it out.

Speaking before Sunday’s final, Walters said: “We’ll worry about that after the game. We’ll have a chat about that. My big focus is on getting these guys ready to play, and I feel like they’re ready to go. I’m just really privileged to work with these guys.”

And after the final he added: “I don’t know what is happening. I will enjoy this. I love coaching these guys while I can.”

However, Walters did not close the door on the possibility of being given a new deal with Australia, admitting talks will ensue over the coming days that will determine whether or not he gets the chance to lead them once again in 2027.

“I’ll keep coaching; I’ve gotta go to St Helens, which I’m really excited about,” he said after the win over the Kiwis. “And we’ll see what happens with the Kangaroos stuff after tomorrow or the next few days.”

Whether that provides a conflict of interest for the Saints remains to be seen – but there is no mid-season Test planned, so Walters would be fully focussed on club rugby in Super League with the Saints in 2027.