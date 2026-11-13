Australia icon tears into ‘hopeless’ England and labels them ‘muppets’

Former Australia forward Paul Gallen has launched a scathing takedown of English rugby league – insisting they are ‘hopeless’ whenever they travel Down Under and branding them ‘muppets’.

England were once again underwhelming on tour this autumn, failing to qualify from the group stage of the Rugby League World Cup for the very first time.

It has left big questions about the future of the game in England, with an expectation in the coming days that a deal will be struck between the NRL and Super League which will lead to the former taking administrative control of the English game.

And Gallen, who starred against England on multiple occasions throughout his career, has not held back.

Gallen brands touring England sides ‘muppets’

Speaking on the Continuous Call podcast, Gallen was asked about the best player he had ever played against on the international arena.

He would name-check both James Graham and Sam Burgess, but then insisted he was always staggered throughout his own career in the difference between England sides on home soil and overseas.

“Weren’t they a different side?” Gallen said. “I can’t explain to you people at home the difference between the Poms, this English side, when you play them in Australia and when you play them in England.

“Play them in England. They are the toughest, dirtiest, meanest blokes you’ve ever met in your life. You play them in Australia, and they melt. They are hopeless. And I’m serious. Sorry, James Graham!”

Gallen did not stop there either – insisting touring England sides were ‘muppets’ in comparison to what he encountered whenever he and the Kangaroos made the trip to the other side of the world.

Gallen continued: “Their whole demeanour, their whole, they’re big dudes. They’re big blokes. I swear to God, when you see them in England, they’re 10 foot tall and bulletproof. When you see them here, they’re three foot tall and just muppets.

“Honestly, I can’t explain the difference when they play. It’s unbelievable.”

The 45-year-old was speaking after his recent excursion in the boxing ring, having turned his hand to the sport since retiring from rugby league. However, he was knocked out in brutal fashion last weekend by Nelson Asofa-Solomona, which has likely brought about the end of his career in the sport.