Australia hit by double Ashes injury blow as World Cup winner earns shock recall

Australia head coach Kevin Walters has been forced to make two changes to his 24-man squad for the Ashes, with Josh Addo-Carr and Bradman Best coming into the touring party.

The pair come in to replace Melbourne Storm winger Xavier Coates and Parramatta Eels outside back Zac Lomax, with the initially-named duo both injured. According to reports down under, Coates underwent scans on an ankle injury picked up during Sunday’s Grand Final defeat to the Brisbane Broncos, while Lomax has also been struggling with a hip issue.

Addo-Carr has previous Kangaroos experience under his belt, winning seven Test caps between 2019 and 2022 and helped the side win the 2022 World Cup in that time too. Best, however, is yet to feature on the international stage, but brings further Origin experience to the squad.

Kangaroos forced into late squad change

The recall might have come out of the blue for Addo-Carr, who has found himself out of the Test picture since the World Cup, but he has previously detailed his desire to feature on the upcoming Ashes tour, which he now gets the chance to do.

“I sat down at the start of the year and wrote down some goals, which were losing weight, make Origin, and the third one was to make the Kangaroos squad,” Addo-Carr told the Sydney Morning Herald in August.

“You want to represent your family, and when you play for the Kangaroos, it’s the pinnacle.

“It means you’re one of the best players in the world in your position, and you’re playing with the best in the world. It’s such a great honour.”

Updated Kangaroos squad for Ashes in full

Josh Addo-Carr (Eels), Bradman Best (Knights), Blayke Brailey (Sharks), Patrick Carrigan (Broncos), Nathan Cleary (Panthers), Lindsay Collins (Roosters), Reuben Cotter (Cowboys), Angus Crichton (Roosters), Tom Dearden (Cowboys), Dylan Edwards (Panthers), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Titans), Harry Grant (Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs), Mitchell Moses (Eels), Cameron Munster (Storm), Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters), Jacob Preston (Bulldogs), Gehamat Shibasaki (Broncos), Lindsay Smith (Panthers), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos), Ethan Strange (Raiders), Reece Walsh (Broncos), Isaah Yeo (C) (Panthers), Hudson Young (Raiders)

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Predicting the 18 certainties in Shaun Wane’s England squad with six spots left to decide

👉🏻 Shaun Wane lays down England gauntlet as players ‘ready’ for Kangaroos

👉🏻 NRL supremo’s comedic jibe at new union competition as Salford Red Devils comparison made

👉🏻 Willie Peters’ first words as Australia appointment for Ashes confirmed