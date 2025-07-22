Australia have finally confirmed that Kevin Walters will coach the Kangaroos in this year’s Ashes: with his successor reportedly already lined up.

Walters has been confirmed as Mal Meninga’s successor on a deal that only lasts for the duration of this year’s series in England. In contrast, Jess Skinner has been given a new deal through to next year’s World Cup as head coach of the Jillaroos.

There are suggestions that a strong performance in this year’s Ashes would give Walters a chance of earning a deal to coach Australia on home soil in a World Cup next year.

But reporters in Australia are already speculating that Melbourne Storm great Cameron Smith is being identified as the long-term option for the Kangaroos.

For now though, Walters has the opportunity to show he can keep hold of the job through next year by delivering a big win against Shaun Wane’s side in the Ashes.

“The commission is very pleased to confirm Kevin Walters as the Kangaroos coach for this historic series,” ARLC chair Peter V’landys said.

“As Kangaroo number 612, Walters is very well placed to lead the national team on a historic tour to the UK.

“Kevin has played for the Kangaroos, had a successful coaching career with Brisbane Broncos and Queensland Maroons, and will bring that expertise into the national team for the Ashes.”

Walters has a number of selection issues to contend with already, with the likes of Payne Haas and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow considering switching to Samoa.

