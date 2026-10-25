Reigning champions Australia have booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup, but had to overcome an almighty effort from Fiji to do so, ending up 36-22 winners.

The Kangaroos only narrowly crept past New Zealand in their opener last weekend, winning 24-22.

Despite this scoreline looking slightly more handsome, the test they faced from Fiji was another stern one, at least for the first hour of the clash in Brisbane.

Kevin Walters’ side were fortunate to lead 12-10 at the break, with Castleford Tigers star Semi Valemei and departing Huddersfield Giants ace Taane Milne both on the scoresheet for Fiji.

Kotoni Staggs and Sam Walker were the first half try-scorers for the hosts.

The Bati then hit the front early on in the second half with another Valemei try, and saw one ruled out for Kurt Donoghoe, who was among the best on the field throughout.

But that disallowed try sparked something inside the Kangaroos, who responded with a quickfire treble for Tom Trobjevic.

The winger’s hat-trick turned the game on its head and helped his side to book their semi-final spot with a game to spare ahead of their meeting with Pool A’s basement boys, the Cook Islands, next weekend.

Australia overcome mighty Fiji test to book World Cup semi-final spot

Donoghoe was the architect again as Castleford speedster Valemei – who has had a difficult first season in Super League at The Jungle – completed his hat-trick with a little under ten minutes left on the clock, converted to bring the score back to 30-22.

Hopes of an utterly dramatic comeback soon came crashing down though, with Jacob Preston crashing over for Australia to bring an end to the scoring in a humdinger of a World Cup tie.

Despite their gut-wrenching defeat at Suncorp Stadium, Fiji already have two competition points to their name having swept aside the Cook Islands last weekend in their opener.

Accordingly, it will now be a straight shootout for qualification next weekend as the Bati meet the Kiwis on the Gold Coast – winner takes all for a semi-final berth.

New Zealand were resounding 82-16 victors against the Cook Islands earlier on Sunday, with the Kuki’s having seen their tournament exit sealed.

Stacey Jones’ side and the Bati have two competition points apiece on the board, and with only the top two sides in the group progressing, one will be knocked out in defeat next weekend.

In the highly unlikely event that next weekend’s all-important clash ends level after Golden Point, it would be the Kiwis that progressed on points difference.