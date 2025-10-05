Australia have revealed the squad that will travel to England for this autumn’s Ashes: with NRL Grand Final star Reece Walsh among seven debutants officially named.

The squad that was rumoured last week has been confirmed as official with Walsh – the man who won the Clive Churchill Medal for man of the match in the Grand Final win over Melbourne – confirmed among the debutants for the trip.

Those other debutants are Blayke Brailey, Keaon Koloamatangi, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jacob Preston, Gehamat Shibasaki and Ethan Strange. Brailey and Strange qualified for England, but have opted to represent the Kangaroos on the tour instead.

New NRL premiers Brisbane are represented by Walsh, Shibasaki, Kotoni Staggs and Patrick Carrigan. There are familiar faces including the likes of Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards from the Panthers, while Isaah Yeo will captain the Kangaroos for the series.

“The State of Origin series was highly competitive and we saw some brilliant performances from key players in the Finals Series,” Australia head coach Kevin Walters said.

“There is a mix of youth and experience and all of them have the desire to represent their country on this stage. I cannot wait to coach this squad. England will be a huge Test on their home soil however this squad knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and knows what it takes to win.”

The series begins later this month at Wembley, before Tests at Everton and Leeds.

Australia Ashes squad: Isaah Yeo (Panthers, captain), Blayke Brailey (Sharks), Patrick Carrigan (Broncos), Nathan Cleary (Panthers), Lindsay Collins (Roosters), Xavier Coates (Storm), Reuben Cotter (Cowboys), Angus Crichton (Roosters), Tom Dearden (Cowboys), Dylan Edwards (Panthers), Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (Titans), Harry Grant (Storm), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs), Zac Lomax (Eels), Mitchell Moses (Eels), Cameron Munster (Storm), Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters), Jacob Preston (Bulldogs), Gehamat Shibasaki (Broncos), Lindsay Smith (Panthers), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos), Ethan Strange (Raiders), Reece Walsh (Broncos), Hudson Young (Raiders).