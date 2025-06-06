In one of the rugby league’s worst kept secrets, NRL Immortal Mal Meninga has been appointed as the inaugural head coach of the Perth Bears, the NRL’s 18th team, set to enter the competition in 2027.

In accepting the full-time position, the 64-year-old, who has served as head coach of the Australian national team since 2016, will step down from the Kangaroos job after compiling 25 wins from 28 matches – which includes two Rugby League World Cup titles and an undefeated World Cup record across 12 games.

“This is bigger than me,” Meninga said. “This new pioneering venture over to WA… the opportunity to be involved in the growth of the game over there, the opportunity to grow a club – the Perth Bears – over there is too good to refuse.”

“I feel very honoured, very nervous. I think it is a huge responsibility, but I believe I am up for it,” he added. “I’m looking forward to working with Anthony [De Ceglie] and the rest of the rugby league community not only in WA but for the North Sydney Bears as well.

“I think that’s a really important connection… to bring them along on the journey as well. I’m very humbled to be given this opportunity.”

Handing over the national reins

Meninga said his decision to accept the Perth position meant he would not continue in his role as national coach, confirming he will not lead the Kangaroos on the 2025 Ashes tour of England.

“The Kangaroos job is a full-time job,” Meninga said. “It’s not just coaching the team at the end of the year. It comes with other responsibilities and commitments, so no — I won’t be the Australian coach.”

“But from a transition point of view I know that I will be part of all that,” he said. “I loved the opportunity to coach the Australian team and help build the international program, but I feel where I sit in my career at the moment, this is a really important gig.”

“This is a treasured moment in my footy career to be able to be part of the Perth Bears.”

‘Legacy move’

Meninga hasn’t coached at NRL club level since 2001, when he finished a five-year stint with the Canberra Raiders.

Despite nearly a quarter of a century away from fulltime coaching in club land, he remains confident in his ability to handle the demands of the modern game.

“Absolutely, you learn your lessons along the way,” he said. “But I have been in that environment for a long period of time and in recent times behind the scenes as well, so I understand the enormity of it all.”

“I believe I am up for it, and I would love to prove a lot of people wrong as well.”

Meninga labelled his move a “legacy piece” to add to his illustrious career.

“It is only a three-year program for me, so we will see what happens after that,” he said.

“I think this is a great legacy piece for me to move away from the game eventually.”

“I’ve got great enjoyment out of the game and it has given me a lot of success.”

“The game has been great for me, so I feel this is something I can help the game with and move on.”

Building foundations in AFL heartland

The Perth Bears are expected to bridge the heritage of the North Sydney Bears with the fresh opportunities presented by the Western Australian market.

Meninga acknowledged the cultural challenge of establishing rugby league in an AFL-dominated region.

“There are huge challenges, but I love challenges,” he said. “It’s all small steps. We’ll make sure we build its foundations.”

“It’s all around the people and engaging the rugby league community and giving it a sense of belonging.”

“Give the North Sydney Bears a sense of belonging. We haven’t got a long time, but I’m very confident we can do it.”

Meninga emphasized the importance of building from the ground up.

“I think we need to understand the rugby league community in WA and I know Anthony can give me a hand there,” he said.

“And it’s fantastic that we’ve got a heritage foundation club like the North Sydney Bears and understanding who they are.”

“I think we have got to build from those pillars. What are the characteristics of a Perth Bear? And go from there. It is all small steps first.”

Creating a culture

When asked about recruitment, Meninga said he welcomed interest from players like Wests Tigers captain Api Koroisau, who used to play for the North Sydney Bears.

“Well that’s fantastic,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll have too many worries about talking to players and managers about the opportunity to come play in Perth.”

“Getting them over there might be a bit more difficult, but we have got a story to tell and they need to understand what we are trying to achieve.”

“That’s my job – to get the right people and resources around us for them to understand what that story is.”

“We are still in the infancy stages and not quite sure where that story is going to take us, but I feel that we can get there pretty quickly,” he added.

“Then we can work out how we recruit people that are important to the organisation; staff and players.”

‘Ideal choice’

The Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys said Meninga’s appointment was a natural fit for such a critical role in the game’s domestic expansion.

“There are very few who have graced our game who can match Mal Meninga’s record of success, and we are delighted to announce that Mal will be the inaugural coach of the Perth Bears,” V’landys said.

“Mal is the ideal man to lead the game to a new frontier in Western Australia.”

“The esteem in which he is held in the sport, his experience and the success he has had at every level of the game as a player and coach will ensure the Perth Bears have exceptionally strong leadership to build their organisation.”

Perth Bears chief executive officer Anthony De Ceglie echoed the sentiment, calling Meninga the perfect figure to set the club’s identity.

“Mal is not just an Immortal of the NRL but an immortal of the Australian sporting landscape,” De Ceglie said.

“He is an icon whose leadership qualities such as courage, honesty and hard work are rightly renowned across the country and make him the perfect coach to build a brand-new team from the ground up.”

Meninga said the responsibility is one he doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s a great privilege and responsibility I’ve been given to be one of the leaders in the formation of the club,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the work that needs to be done to deliver a team that represents WA and is competitive from day one.”