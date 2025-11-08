Kangaroos head coach Kevin Walters insists he would love to remain in post for the World Cup next year, after guiding his side to an Ashes whitewash over England.

Walters took over as Kangaroos boss on the eve of the three-Test series earlier this year, replacing Perth Bears-bound Mal Meninga; however, is out of contract at the end of the tour.

Despite only just taking the reins, there has been talk down under that only a 3-0 series victory would ensure he remains in charge for next year’s World Cup, but with that now firmly in the bag after a 30-8 thumping of England at Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium, Walters is hoping to keep his place in the hot seat.

“We’ll enjoy this series, but I’d love to be a part of that (the World Cup) as well,” he told the media after the match.

“This group of players and staff have been really amazing. It’s a great group, and it reminds you of why you love this game and coaching the game so much. Because of the individuals that’s are part of this great team and great group.”

The result, of both the wider series and individual Tests, still might leave something to be desired come next year’s World Cup.

For much of the campaign, the Kangaroos barely got out of third gear and at times found themselves under the cosh, but the former Brisbane boss feels that’s more a reflection of England’s quality rather than his own sides’ shortcomings.

“It’s very rare to be happy after three Tests, he said. “It’s difficult to win games, and it’s hard to be at your best all the time.

“Playing against England, they upset you in many ways. We’ve got to learn from that as a group and get better next time.”

“Some of the Australian press were saying it’s been a walk in the park. Well, come over for a walk in the park against the English and see how you go. They were tough games.

“When they (England) get a bit of a roll on, it’s great Test football, very good Test football.

But there will still be plenty of positives to come out of this tour, particularly with the trophy returning to Australian soil as well. Walters handed out four Test debuts across the series, with Reece Walsh in particular emerging as a superstar, while the likes of Harry Grant, Fulton-Reilly award winner Cameron Munster and Angus Crichton solidified their standing among the best players in the world.

Australia can certainly look back fondly on this series, and with Walters already putting his cards on the table to carry on into next year’s World Cup, this could become a special group.