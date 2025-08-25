Australia coach Kevin Walters has insisted he does not agree there is a major gulf between the quality of Super League and the NRL.

Walters has been on a scouting mission watching extensive Super League highlights in recent weeks as he prepares to lead the Kangaroos into battle against Shaun Wane’s England this autumn in the Ashes.

It is frequently cited that there is a significant gap between the two major competitions and with that in mind, Australia are inevitably heavy favourites to win the three-match series later this year.

But Walters has refuted those claims in a media call on Monday morning – insisting he’s seen plenty to convince him that there are the players in Super League to give the Kangaroos problems.

When asked if there was a big gap between the two leagues, Walters said: “It’s hard to compare competitions, but from what I’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, I don’t agree with that statement at all.

“We’ve seen your players come over here and excel in our competition, so it’s horses for courses. If you’re playing in Super League, you’re playing to your rules. Our rules are slightly different to yours.

“I’ve seen talented players in Super League that are English-born, and I’ve seen talented players in Super League that are Australia-born and qualify for Australia. Likewise here in our competition.

“I’ve got nothing but respect, and I’ve coached in Super League at Catalans. That was some time ago now, I appreciate that, but the game is growing and developing.

“Players want to play there, which is always a good sign. It’s a tough competition, we understand that and respect that.”

Walters also admitted he had no issues with taking on England rather than Great Britain, after speculation emerged last year the RFL were considering bringing the Lions concept back.

“I’m happy to take on the English,” he said. “Great Britain is obviously a different package, but England are a very strong nation.

“It doesn’t bother me too much that way, we’re going up against very formidable opposition and we’re certainly going to respect that. We’ll play well to respect that.”

