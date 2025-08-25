Kangaroos boss Kevin Walters has admitted there’s a frustration around how long has passed since the last rugby league Ashes, but shared his excitement at being the man in charge of Australia this autumn.

Having represented Australia 11 times during his own playing career, Walters was appointed as Mal Meninga’s successor back in July and tasked solely with taking charge of this autumn’s Ashes.

The three games between England and Australia will take place at Wembley, Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley, and are eagerly anticipated on both sides of the globe.

Walters‘ challenge? to retain an honour the Kangaroos have held since 1973.

Australia coach delivers candid admission on frustration ahead of Ashes as Wembley excitement shared

Australia have won 13 successive instalments of the Ashes, which first took place between England and the Kangaroos back in 1908, .

Notably though, a series between the two nations hasn’t been held since 2003, 22 years ago, meaning a generation of players have come and gone without having the chance to square off against each other.

And though that carries plenty of frustration for all concerned, Walters insists the overriding emotion heading into this autumn must be excitement.

Speaking to the media on Monday morning, he said: “It’s definitely been missing an opportunity. These are world-class experiences that players get to experience as a touring party.

“I’m frustrated by it and I’m very grateful that Mal Meninga was very much behind this series and making sure that it got off the ground.

“It was meant to be here in Australia, but thankfully this will now go on English soil, which is a very unique experience.

“I don’t believe too many of our players have even played against England in England, so it’s a great challenge for us and one that we’re all looking forward to.”

It’s believed that a pivotal part in ensuring this autumn’s series was locked in was securing a game at Wembley, a strong request from the Aussies.

Making no secret of the allure of the national stadium, where the first clash in the series will be held on October 25, Walters detailed: “The opportunity to play at Wembley is unbelievable for our guys.

“Then you’ve got the other two stadiums which have their own unique experiences in their own right as well.

“It’s going to be a fabulous tour, a tough tour, but one that we’re all very excited to be on.”

