Australia look set to retain the services of Kevin Walters for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup after overseeing a whitewash victory in the Ashes.

Walters was appointed to the role to replace Mal Meninga on a deal solely for last year’s three-Test series against England. The Kangaroos were comfortable and worthy winners, triumphing 3-0 in a series that ultimately cost Shaun Wane his job.

But unlike Wane, Walters will continue in the international arena according to a report from Brisbane’s Courier Mail, which has revealed that he will be retained through the World Cup on home soil later this year.

Walters will sit down with Peter V’landys after the trip to Las Vegas later this month, with the Kangaroos coach hopeful of an extension that would allow him to be an international coach for at least another 12 months.

“I would certainly love to stay in the role and be there for the World Cup,” Walters said. “It’s a busy time for Peter (V’landys), Vegas is coming up for the NRL, but once that is out of the way, I’ll sit down and we’ll have some talks about things moving forward.

“Coaching Australia at a World Cup would be a huge honour and I’m keen to be on board. I had a great time in England with a tremendous group of guys.

“I’ve always said I’m a career coach and if there’s another chance to coach the Australian team at the World Cup, that’s my aim and I’d love to do it.”

Should Walters not continue, there would be a likely long list of candidates looking to succeed him. Former Melbourne Storm great Cameron Smith has made no secret of his desire to take the job in the future.

The Australians’ desire to finalise their World Cup coaching plans as soon as possible is in stark contrast with England. The Rugby Football League will likely not reveal Shaun Wane’s successor until later this year, owing to a turbulent period at boardroom level with the governing body looking to appoint a new chair and CEO.