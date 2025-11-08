19,500 were at Headingley on Saturday afternoon to watch Australia beat England 30-8 in the third and final Test of this autumn’s Ashes Series.

It was confirmed back in March that Leeds Rhinos’ home, which has been a happy hunting ground for England during Shaun Wane’s tenure, would be the stage for the last of this autumn’s three Rugby League Ashes Tests.

With a smaller capacity than both Wembley and Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, which hosted the first and second Tests respectively, England had hoped that Headingley could prove decisive if the series was level after two clashes.

It didn’t end up that way, with the Kangaroos already 2-0 to the good with the series sewn up by the time the two teams arrived in Leeds, but all available tickets had been snapped up within hours eight months prior, and the crowd reflected that.

Attendance for third Ashes Test revealed after Headingley sell-out

Ultimately, most of those in attendance were left disappointed as the tourists cantered to a comfortable victory, condemning England to a 3-0 series whitewash defeat on home soil in the process.

There were just four points in it at the break in Leeds as the Aussies led 12-8, and England had plenty of good ball in the opening stages of the second half without ever penetrating the visitors’ line.

A try from Harry Grant and a Reece Walsh brace ensured it would end up another comfortable afternoon for the Aussies, who retained the Ashes in style.

60,812 were in attendance at Wembley for this autumn’s Ashes opener, while 52,106 fans packed out the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Merseyside for last weekend’s second Test.

Accordingly, when you add in the 19,500 at Headingley on Saturday afternoon, a cumulative total of 132,418 spectators have watched this autumn’s three-Test series.

England have still not beaten Australia since 1995, and next year, they will head Down Under for a World Cup.