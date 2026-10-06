Ata Hingano lands new club following York Knights release

Oldham have agreed a deal to sign former Tonga international Ata Hingano for the 2027 season, Love Rugby League understands.

Hingano will join the Roughyeds following his departure from York Knights at the end of the 2026 campaign, with the Tonga international bringing experience to an Oldham side looking to mount another challenge in the Betfred Championship having reached the semi-finals this year.

He joins Oliver Russell at the club after his capture was confirmed on Tuesday, signing for his hometown club on a season-long loan.

29-year-old Hingano has spent the last four seasons with York, initially joining the club on loan from Leigh Centurions in 2022 before making the move permanent. He has since established himself as a key figure at the Knights and was named the club’s Player of the Year in 2024 before helping them win the 1895 Cup in 2025.

Last year, he was part of Mark Appelgarth’s squad that competed in Super League for the first time and made history by kicking the winning drop goal in their famous 19-18 victory over defending champions Hull KR, their first ever Super League match.

He played 26 times for York last year but the club confirmd he would be leaving at the end of the season and after a short period as a free agent, he has now agreed to join the Roughyeds next year.

Theplaymaker has primarily operated at half-back during his career but has also demonstrated his ability to play at hooker, loose forward and full-back. He played for Tonga in the halves in the famous 2017 World Cup semi-final defeat to England.

Hingano began his professional career with New Zealand Warriors and went on to make 15 NRL appearances before joining Canberra Raiders in 2018.

He moved to the UK in 2021, initially joining Salford Red Devils before switching to Leigh in 2022.

Oldham have also signed former Hull KR hooker Reiss Butterworth for next season and are expected to sign Connor Sayner and Lucas Green from Keighley Cougars.