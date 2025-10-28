Former Leigh and Salford star extends stay with Super League newcomers

Experienced half-back Ata Hingano has penned a contract extension with Super League newcomers York ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Former Tonga international Hingano, who boasts eight Test caps on his CV, has been with the Knights since July 2022.

Having initially joined on loan from then-fellow Championship outfit Leigh, the 28-year-old swiftly signed a three-year deal at the LNER Community Stadium, and now has 70 appearances to his name in York colours.

Now, having helped Mark Applegarth’s side to both the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield in 2025, he has extended his stay further and will form part of their squad in Super League next year.

‘Ata is a mercurial talent… I’m absolutely delighted he’s still with us’

Hingano played in the NRL for both New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders at the start of his career, before moving into the British game with Salford Red Devils in 2021.

Featuring in Super League for the Red Devils, he then formed part of Leigh’s all-conquering squad in the second tier in 2022 before his switch to York.

After inking his new deal, the playmaker said: “This club has been overlooked in the past, but everyone here has believed in what we could achieve. Now, we’re making history by reaching Super League.

“It feels special to be part of something that’s growing and finding its place, just like my own journey in the game.”

Also able to slot in at full-back, hooker and loose, the 28-year-old has 117 first-grade appearances at club level under his belt across both sides of the world.

Born in Auckland, he is just seven away from reaching the milestone of 100 across all competitions in the British game alone.

York head coach Applegarth added: “Liam Harris and Ata are an unbelievable partnership, and Ata is a mercurial talent.

“He can turn a game on its head by himself. He has such a positive impact on the group, and it’s been so pleasing to see him grow into the role he’s got now, developing on and off the field.

“I’m absolutely delighted he’s still with us.”