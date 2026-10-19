Castleford Tigers have announced a new two-year contract for Ashton Golding.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants utility talent appeared set to leave the Tigers with his contract up at the end of the season, having joined the club on a one-season deal for 2026.

He made 13 appearances for the club, scoring four tries, and after negotiations, the Jamaica international has now penned a new contract to remain with the club next year and beyond.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to re-sign Ashton Golding on a new two-year deal,” director of rugby Chris Chester said. “Ashton brings a huge amount to the group, both on and off the field, and his experience, quality and attitude make him a valuable part of what we’re building. I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to make a big impact over the next two years.”

Golding will now play under Paul Rowley after his appointment as head coach was made official last week. Golding and Rowley have never worked together, but it is something Golding is looking forward to.

“I’ve been playing Super League nearly 13 years now, so I’ve played many games against him,” he said. “I like the way he coaches. I like the style. I like the way that he brings the players under one, and it’s like a real ‘ride or die’ kind of environment that he creates.

“It’s the world against that team that he coaches, so I don’t mind that. His track record’s proven that he brings the best out of players. So I’m excited to get to work and you know, get my fitness back. I’m working quite hard to get back on the fit side of things, and then yeah, just get to work under him. So yeah, I’m quite excited.”

Golding, 30, has made 156 Super League appearances during his career. He was a part of the last Leeds Rhinos squad to win Super League in 2017, though he did not play in the Grand Final victory against Castleford.