There was no shortage of effort or endeavour from Shaun Wane’s England. He had promised his side would bounce back from the disappointment that was Wembley last weekend – and in truth, his side held up their end of the bargain.

But when it matters most, England’s most significant failing came back to bite them again. There was plenty to be positive about in terms of an improved showing at Everton on Saturday afternoon but the reality is that in 180 minutes of Test match rugby league, England have scored just one try.

That came from a barge-over courtesy of Daryl Clark in the final few minutes at Headingley too, when the Test match was long since gone.

So where do the hosts go from here?

One year out from a Rugby League World Cup, there is a crucial lack of evidence that this side have the ability to unlock one of the world’s best defensive sides, be it Australia or anyone else.

This can’t just be traced back to Wembley last weekend – it can go back even further. This series, the most important on these shores for 20 years, had no build-up and no real momentum behind it in terms of England. Wane and his side weren’t given any opportunity or time together beyond ‘off-feet’ meetings.

Who knows if a warm-up game, or at least a mid-season international, would have helped with some rhythm and fluidity in the England spine. But it can’t have hindered them, that’s for sure.

It’s ridiculous to except a national team to come together, having not played a solitary game together for 12 months, and ask them to take on the best team in the world and score enough points to defeat them.

But that is not a complete free pass for England. They have to do better when out there, with some of the decision-making from the hosts simply baffling on occasions.

No moment epitomised that better than when Reece Walsh was sin-binned in the closing stages. You hoped that would create an opening for the hosts to try and squeeze through an admittedly brilliant defensive effort from the Kangaroos.

But alas, England went wide when they should have gone through the middle, and they didn’t test the line anywhere near enough when there was a moment to strike.

And in those precise moments, it was where the Test and indeed the series was defined.

So England go to Headingley next weekend, with changes likely and with many likely to call it a dead rubber. In terms of the series, it might be – but in terms of the long-term vision for this group under Wane, it is anything but.

England have to produce something to show that, 12 months out from a World Cup in Australia, they have the ability to compete.