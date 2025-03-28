Adults can purchase tickets for all three Ashes Tests for as little as £90 – as details of the pricing structure for this year’s series begins to emerge.

The much-anticipated series between England and Australia was finally announced this week, with the games to be played at Wembley, Bramley-Moore Dock and AMT Headingley across October and November.

Supporters were encouraged to register their interest ahead of tickets going on sale in a priority window next week – with over 30,000 doing so inside the first two days. Every supporter who registers for Ashes tickets can purchase as many as 14 tickets.

General sale begins on April 14 – and the prices for group sales have now been communicated to those who registered.

The three games all have four category prices which for adults and under-16s are:

Category 1: £60/£40

Category 2: £45/25

Category 3: £35/20

Category 4: £30/15

The upper tier at Wembley, which hosts the first Test, has not yet gone on sale but the hope is that sales go well enough to allow that to happen later in the year.

In London, the cheapest category is in the bottom tier in the corners of the stadium. The middle tier, which was previously Club Wembley, is open for public sales.

There are two more VIP categories at Wembley: with tickets in the Bobby Moore Lounge costing £150 and the Centre Circle suite £100 for adults.

At Everton, the cheapest tickets are behind the posts in the upper tier with the most expensive on the halfway line in the bottom level.

And at Headingley, £30 tickets get you access to the terracing in either the East or West Stands. South Stand terracing is Category 2, which is £35 for adults.

But it means that in total, it will cost less than £100 for an adult to purchase tickets for the whole of the series.

