After months of waiting, it seems as though the news all rugby league fans are waiting for is finally imminent.

News on this year’s Ashes series has been in seriously short supply despite a huge demand over the prospect of a three-Test showdown between England and the Kangaroos.

But it appears the waiting is set to end on Wednesday, after the official social media accounts teased a huge announcement.

You don’t exactly need to be Sherlock Holmes to work it out – but it’s still pretty exciting to us, nonetheless!

The message came from England’s X account on Tuesday evening:

Which means it appears that Wednesday is finally the day we’ve all been waiting for: confirmation of this year’s Ashes at long last.

Love Rugby League has already revealed that the three Tests look set to be played at Wembley Stadium, Everton’s new site at Bramley-Moore Dock and AMT Headingley in Leeds.

And those games look set to be played on October 25, November 1 and November 8 after Laurent Frayssinous gave an interview to French media discussing how they could fit into the plans.

Mal Meninga’s side are keen to treat it as much as an official old-school tour as possible, with warm-up games along the way.

Albi had been mooted as a possible location for the French and the Kangaroos to square off.

But that will come at a later date. What we do know now is that there isn’t long to wait for the announcement all supporters have been waiting for.

