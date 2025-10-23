Ashes Player of the Series award announced as NRL Immortal and Castleford Tigers legend recognised

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) and the Rugby Football League (RFL) have announced the Ashes Player of the Series award will be named the Fulton-Reilly award, after two Ashes icons, Bob Fulton AM and Malcolm Reilly OBE.

The new award will be given to the standout player across the three-Test series, which gets underway at Wembley on Saturday before heading to Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on 1st November and Leeds’ Headingley Stadium on 8th November.

This is also the first Ashes series in over 20 years, with the last series taking place in 2003.

‘This new award recognises their legacy and the fierce, proud tradition of Ashes football’

Warrington-born and Australian-raised Fulton played 35 Tests for the Kangaroos across his career, and featured in four Ashes series in the process. He was also one of the first players to be named an Immortal.

Fulton later went into coaching and led the Kangaroos into three more Ashes series.

Reilly also took a starring role in an Ashes series as a player back in 1970, alongside 57 appearances for Castleford in his playing days. As a coach, he also led Great Britain to Ashes victories over Fulton’s Kangaroos, as well as taking Newcastle to their first Premiership title in 1997 against Fulton’s Manly side.

The pair also played alongside each other down under, and won a Premiership title together during their stint at Manly.

Commenting on the new award, ARLC chairman, Peter V’landys, said: “Bob Fulton and Malcolm Reilly were not only two of the greatest players to play the game, they were the benchmark of how much it means to represent your country,” Mr V’landys said.

“They went head-to-head as players, coaches, won Premierships together, and earned respect on both sides of the world. This new award recognises their legacy and the fierce, proud tradition of Ashes football.”

“These two men battled for The Ashes across three decades. They were mates. They were rivals. They were winners. The Fulton-Reilly Award is about honouring history, excellence and inspiring the next generation to represent their nation.”

Also commenting, Malcolm Reilly OBE added: “This is an honour – especially to be recognised alongside Bobby Fulton, who was such a wonderful Rugby League player and coach, and also a great friend over many years.

“Our sporting rivalry with Australia is fierce but also built on mutual respect, and I am delighted it is being revived with the Rugby League Ashes series this year. Good luck to the players of both teams.”

