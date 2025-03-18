Ashes dates ‘revealed’ as Australia warm-up game in France on agenda

Australia look set to play a warm-up Test against France before this year’s Ashes according to fresh comments from Les Bleus head coach, Laurent Frayssinous.

The Kangaroos head to England to face Shaun Wane’s side in a three-match Test series – with Love Rugby League revealing last month that the games were due to be played at Wembley, Everton’s new stadium and AMT Headingley.

But with the help of former Catalans coach Trent Robinson, it appears Mal Meninga’s side will play a warm-up game in France after Meninga specifically requested the match.

Furthermore, Frayssinous – speaking to L’Independent in France – seemingly confirmed that the Tests between Australia and England will be held on October 25, November 1 and November 8.

He told the French publication: “The FFR XIII wants us to finally play Australia again. They haven’t been to France since 2009 in Paris and we haven’t played them since the 2017 World Cup. We need to measure ourselves against a nation from the southern hemisphere before the World Cup.

“It’s a great opportunity and there’s a good chance it will happen

“Australia is coming to play three matches in England (October 25, November 1 and November 8). They want to stop in France before getting there at the request of their coach Mal Meninga. Trent Robinson is in contact with them and today, the financial terms are on the table.”

The potential game would be a great boost for French rugby league, with interest in a clash against the reigning world champions on home soil likely to be of major interest for supporters in the nation.

The news also indicates how serious the Kangaroos are taking their first Ashes tour to England for quite some time, too.

The RFL have still not yet officially confirmed where the games will be played – or when tickets will go on sale for the series.