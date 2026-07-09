Huddersfield boss Jim Lenihan has admitted Asher O’Donnell’s season could well be over having suffered ankle ligament damage during the Giants’ Magic Weekend defeat to York Knights.

Australian ace O’Donnell, the brother of former Leigh Leopards star Kai, arrived at the Accu Stadium ahead of 2026.

Having plied his trade Down Under in the Queensland Cup for Brisbane Tigers, and been crowned their Player of the Year last term, he has been among the standouts in a poor Giants side this season.

Featuring 18 times, he has scored three tries. But now, his campaign may well have been cut short.

Huddersfield star’s season potentially over as grim injury prognosis delivered

As Huddersfield were beaten 36-24 by York in the opening game of Magic Weekend at Hill Dickinson Stadium last Saturday afternoon, O’Donnell was forced off early.

His withdrawal on Merseyside came following a tackle on him by Knights half-back Cody Hunter which left Giants boss Lenihan angered post-match, deeming it a ‘clear hip drop’.

Hunter – who went on to earn the Player of the Match medal – was hit with a Grade C Dangerous Contact Charge on Monday by the Match Review Panel (MRP), but avoided a ban.

This weekend sees Huddersfield host Bradford Bulls, and in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Lenihan revealed the news of O’Donnell’s injury blow.

He said: “At the moment, it looks like it could be fairly long-term, which is very disappointing.

“I know nobody means to do those types of tackles, but we’re the ones who end up paying the price for it.

“It’s unfortunate circumstances for us because we lose another good player who is not going to be available for the majority, if not the rest, of the year.

“We’ve got to fight through it.”

Friday night’s home clash against Bradford sees Super League basement boys Huddersfield take on second-bottom, though the Bulls are among four clubs locked together on ten competition points alongside York, Toulouse Olympique and Hull FC.

With just ten games apiece still to play, having won only two league games all term to date, the Giants begin Round 18 six competition points worse off than all four of those sides including Bradford.

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