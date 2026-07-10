Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has delivered a lofty praise of captain Ash Handley – insisting he is the best centre in Super League.

Handley has been one of the standout performers for the Rhinos in their rise under Arthur. The Australian made the bold decision at the start of last season to move him from the wing to the centres – a decision which has proven to be inspired.

Since then, Handley has emerged not only as a leader for Leeds, but as one of the frontline three-quarter players in England – underlined by his recent call into the England performance squad.

And Arthur insists there is nobody better.

Handley ‘best centre in Super League’

It is a bold call from Arthur given the likes of Wigan Warriors star Jake Wardle and Leigh Leopards’ Umyla Hanley, another who has been in fine form throughout 2026.

But Arthur has stressed that as far as he is concerned, Handley is the best.

“I can be biased and say this – and I’m not being disrespectful to the others because there are some playing really well: but he’s the best centre in the competition,” the Rhinos coach said.

Arthur pointed to a recent example at Magic Weekend when Handley unselfishly passed up on a hat-trick try for himself by putting a score on a plate for Maika Sivo to allow him to continue his brilliant run of scoring in consecutive games to prove the evolution in Handley as a player and a leader.

“That’s a good reflection of where the group is and the leader we have,” he said. “The rest of the group is more important than itself. The milestone for Maika is more important than his own reward. That’s good to see.”

Handley growth detailed

Arthur also revealed his close personal relationship with Handley and how it has blossomed since making the call to not only give him the captain’s armband, but also move him into the centres.

He said: “He can be a centre or he can be a winger that’s going to be a difference of an opinion based on coach to coach.

“But his leadership has really grown and gone from strength to strength and that’s given him confidence in his performances.

“That’s given him confidence to be a better leader too. He holds the boys to high standards and there’s a high level of respect there. When he talks, they listen; he doesn’t just jabber on for the sake of it. He can deliver a clear message.

“I’m really enjoying my time working with him. He’s always inquisitive and always asking my questions, always knocking on my door for a chat.

“Leadership can just become a title and a tag that people do for the sake of it but he is doing it because he wants to. We have lots of confidential chats if something is happening in the group, and it stays between me and him.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time working with him – and he’s playing great footy right now.”