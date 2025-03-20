Arthur Mourgue’s quick Hull KR switch explained as Catalans Dragons’ hurry revealed

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed it was Catalans Dragons who initially pushed for Arthur Mourgue’s early move to Craven Park.

The versatile back was expected to make the switch ahead of the 2026 season, but has now made the move to East Hull a few months ahead of schedule having completed his transfer with immediate effect earlier this week.

Mourgue made his senior Les Dracs debut back in 2018, and quickly became a mainstay in the side. In his eight seasons with the club, he amassed 103 appearances and helped to win a Super League Leaders’ Shield as well as a Challenge Cup.

But, the France international’s exit was completed at a rate of knots, and his new boss Willie Peters confirmed it was in fact Catalans who looked to get the ball rolling on this mid-season deal.

Hull KR boss Willie Peters: ‘We were approached by Catalans to see if we wanted to bring Arthur in earlier’

“Well we were approached by Catalans to see if we wanted to bring Arthur in earlier,” Peters told members of the media ahead of his side’s game with Leigh Leopards on Sunday.

“Then, it was one of those situations where there were a lot of moving parts. It was mainly around Niall (Evalds), and it worked out for him (to go to Huddersfield), so we did a deal for Arthur to come here.

He added: “But it was initially Catalans who approached us to see if we wanted to bring him in earlier.”

Peters also detailed what it was about Mourgue that attracted him in the first place.

“I’ve been a fan of Arthur since I’ve been over here,” he said. “He’s an exciting full-back, his real strength is his running game but he can ball-play, he’s a goal-kicker and his best footie is in front of him. There’s a lot to like.

“Arthur can play in the halves as well as fullback, I see him more as a fullback but he can certainly play in the halves. It always helps when you have players who can play a few different positions.”

While Peters is clearly excited about the prospect of seeing Mourgue in action, the move has also led to the departure of Niall Evalds to Huddersfield Giants.

“Niall has done some wonderful things and was great for us. He was an extremely valuable team member and a quality person so we’ll always appreciate that.”

Mourgue to wait for debut

Despite the hype surrounding his switch to Craven Park, Peters confirmed Mourgue will have to wait to make his debut for the club, with Jack Broadbent to start at full-back for their game with Leigh.

“Jack (Broadbent) will be our full-back this week, he’s earned the right to play this week,” said Peters.

“We want to ease Arthur into our system and ease him into a new environment, but we’ll look to play him later down the track.

“We’re in a strong position to have two good fullbacks, and at the moment Jack is doing a great job and he’ll be our full-back this week.”

