Anthony Murray has landed a new job in the Championship just days after resigning from his head coach role at Whitehaven, joining Swinton Lions as an assistant.

Murray – who will turn 49 in May – had been in charge of Haven since the start of 2025, but announced his decision to resign following their first win of the season against Rochdale Hornets on March 1.

The experienced coach was no stranger to the area having previously had stints at the helm of both Barrow Raiders and Workington Town as well as North Wales Crusaders.

But among his reasons for resigning at Haven was the pressure of travelling back and forth to Cumbria from his Wigan home numerous times weekly, with the responsibilities of his day job increasing.

And now, it’s been confirmed that Murray has landed a coaching role closer to home: just down the road at Swinton, where Paul Wood is head coach.

Anthony Murray lands new Championship coaching role following Whitehaven exit

The Lions sit rock bottom of the Championship having lost their first six league games this term. The most recent of those came on Sunday when Newcastle Thunder left Heywood Road with the two competition points after a 36-4 victory.

Following that defeat, Swinton announced the addition of Murray as an assistant coach, and it was confirmed that he had been with the squad in the build-up to the game against Thunder.

Murray said: “I am really proud to be joining the coaching staff at Swinton. It’s a great opportunity to work with a talented young squad in a very competitive division.

“I’m looking forward to helping the players continue to develop and doing everything I can to support the head coach and the wider staff as we look to build something strong at the club.”

As Swinton were beaten by Newcastle, Murray’s former club Haven took a point in their first game without him, drawing 20-20 with Midlands Hurricanes. There will be a reunion on May 10 when Haven make the trip down to Swinton.

Lions head coach Wood added: “He (Murray) was with us last week – he came down to training and added loads of energy.

“He’s been brilliant and brought an outside view and perspective. I’m really looking forward to working with him going forward and I think we will work well together.

“We have a good team on the sidelines with myself, Micky Higham and Muzza.”