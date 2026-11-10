Another St Helens overseas star offered to clubs for shock transfer

St Helens prop Daniel Suluka-Fifita is the latest player whose name has been offered to rival Super League clubs for the 2027 season, Love Rugby League has been told.

The 27-year-old forward has only been with the Saints since earlier this year, having joined the club on a deal from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs.

But with the prospect of major evolution in the Saints’ playing squad this winter and beyond seemingly inevitable, Suluka-Fifita is another player who has been offered to recruitment managers and coaches across Super League, it is understood.

Daniel Suluka-Fifita offered to Super League clubs

The forward made a positive impact for the Saints this season, making 13 appearances for the club after joining from the Bulldogs.

But the Saints are on the hunt for forwards to bolster their pack ahead of Kevin Walters’ arrival, and it appears a number of their top overseas stars are facing uncertain futures as a result.

The Saints are keen to craft open quota space to be able to sign at least one more big name from the NRL if possible, with a string of players ultimately offered up to clubs.

That includes utility star Tristan Sailor and veteran forward Shane Wright, with their names also circulated recently. Domestic options including Joe Shorrocks and Lewis Murphy have also been offered to clubs.

But Suluka-Fifita’s name may come as a surprise given how he has only recently joined the club – but it is a sign of the turnover the Saints are aiming to undergo with Walters due to arrive in England later this month.

Why are St Helens offering so many players up?

With so many high-profile names being offered up to rival clubs, with Suluka-Fifita now the latest, it begs the question about why the Saints are being so aggressive when it comes to potential outgoings.

Love Rugby League has spoken to individuals closely connected to the Saints, who have seemingly taken the view that there is an acceptance of a significant squad overhaul required to get the club competing at the top of Super League.

As such, it appears that a number of players will eventually depart, whether that is this off-season or beyond that, to create the cap space required to bring in the calibre of players Walters wants at the club.

Those sources have stressed no player is being actively forced out at this stage, more rival clubs being made aware that if there is interest in a number of players, the Saints will not stop them from speaking other teams.

And Suluka-Fifita’s name is now another that can be added to that list.