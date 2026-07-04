Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last made his frustrations with a trio of refereeing decisions clear following their derby defeat to Hull KR at Magic Weekend.

FC, who have now lost eight derbies on the spin against their bitter cross-city rivals, found themselves 12-4 down at half-time on Saturday afternoon.

Clawing their way back into the game, the Airlie Birds then drew level at 12-12 courtesy of Zak Hardaker’s penalty just before the hour-mark.

But that fightback proved to be in vein, with Jai Whitbread scoring the decisive try for reigning Super League champions KR following a dropped ball from Lewis Martin.

Tyrone May also scored a try late on for Rovers, who ended up 26-12 victors following a late Rhyse Martin penalty.

‘I just don’t understand how that can happen. That’s another strange one.’

Post-match, Last made no secret of how much the errors made by his side had annoyed him, but made reference to three calls from the match officials during the second half which he felt turned the tide.

He explained: “We’re really frustrated. Hull KR started the game better as we made some fundamental errors.

We were in the ascendancy in the second half and got the scoreboard ticking over in our favour, but a couple of key moments went against us.

“Amir Bourouh makes a break and, quite clearly, Lennon Clark gets pulled back. Nothing happens… no penalty, no six again, no sin-bin. It’s a professional foul.

“Those moments in big games are key, so we’re disappointed with that.”

Hull sit tenth on the Super League ladder having won five of their 17 games in the competition so far this term, with a clash away against York Knights – who beat them on home soil earlier this season – to come on Thursday night.

Rivals KR meanwhile have moved up to third, but could yet drop back down in the standings dependent on Sunday’s results at the Hill Dickinson Stadium during day two of Magic Weekend.

Last continued: “We had the one at the scrum. They (used their) Captain’s Challenge, it’s a knock-on against Jez Litten which comes back inconclusive and they change the scrum so Hull KR get the head and feed.

“I just don’t understand how that can happen. That’s another strange one.

“Lewis Martin comes up with an error which turns the scoreboard against us, and then they get a call at the end which is a questionable obstruction.”