Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last has made no secret of the fact his side will need to deliver a better performance than they’ve managed in the last couple of weeks if they are to topple rivals Hull KR.

FC last came out on top in a derby in July 2023, winning 16-6 at Craven Park under the tutelage of Tony Smith.

Since then, cross-city rivals KR – who won all three domestic major honours available to them last term – have gone on to win eight derbies on the spin across all competitions.

The Robins won the World Club Challenge at the MKM Stadium back in February as they toppled NRL kings Brisbane Broncos.

And at the start of this month in the most recent Hull derby, it was the Robins who prevailed 26-12 victors on Merseyside at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, that despite FC being well in the contest for the majority.

‘Do it for 80 minutes…. we’ve got to break that cycle a little bit’

Since being beaten by KR at Magic, FC have gone on to lose away at York Knights and at home to Leigh Leopards.

There have been stages in both of those games with Last’s side in the ascendancy, but they have not done enough in either to warrant the result going their way.

After the defeat to Leigh, the Black and Whites’ interim boss looked ahead to Thursday night’s derby as he said: “It will be full-blooded and we have to go after it.

“You look at the derby at Magic Weekend and then the other derby, Saints and Wigan, they’ve teed off on each other.

“The fact that we’re playing the derby again three weeks after we’ve had a full-blooded game is a bit crazy, but we’ll be ready for it and we’ll look forward to it.

“(My message to the squad is) do it for 80 minutes. We need to piece together our best football for 80 minutes.

“We’ve got to break that cycle a little bit. We can’t have a period where we go 40 minutes of errors, in-completions and ill discipline… you can afford it for a couple of sets, but not a full 40 minutes.

“And we saw that last week against York, a full 20 minutes, which is a quarter of the game, where we’re just not at it.

“We need to break it quickly. If we make an error, forget about that error, just make sure your next two or three sets are nice and tight, nice and safe, you get to your kick, and then defensively, you have three sets where you bend your back, you dig in, and you control that ruck speed.

“Just get into that cycle a little bit quicker rather than it being periods of rugby where there is penalty, error, penalty, error.

“We’ve got to break that up a little bit quicker, and that’s what we’ll be speaking about for the derby.”

‘If you aren’t nailing your own performance, you aren’t giving yourself a chance’

Rivals KR have also endured a tough couple of weeks following their victory in the derby at Magic having lost on home soil to Wakefield Trinity and then away at Warrington Wolves.

The defeat to Wire, coupled with Leigh’s win at FC, saw Rovers slip out of the Super League play-off spots: sat seventh ahead of their trip to West Hull.

Last said: “I’m sure Hull KR will be looking to bounce back against us.

“What we need to do is make sure that we’re at our best, because if we don’t take care of our own performance, it doesn’t matter what the opposition do.

“If you aren’t nailing your own performance, you aren’t giving yourself a chance.

“What we need to do is make sure that we take care of our own performance, and perform better than we did today, and look to piece together 80 minutes against Hull KR.”