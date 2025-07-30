Shaun Wane will tap into Andy Farrell’s expertise as England bid to emulate the British and Irish Lions by winning this year’s Ashes series against Australia.

Farrell led the Lions to a series victory against the Wallabies last weekend and will aim to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Sydney on Saturday.

Wane’s team face the Kangaroos in the autumn as the Ashes return after a 22-year absence with Test matches at Wembley, Everton and Headingley.

Wane has previously brought the likes of Gareth Southgate, Stuart Pearce and Jonny Bairstow into the England camp and confirmed he has lined up Farrell to address his men during the Ashes.

Wane has been in contact with Farrell during the Lions series and the England coach told Love Rugby League: “Winning the series was an unbelievable achievement by Andy and his British and Irish Lions players.

“The pressure has been on them and this tour has been talked about for many years.

“But Andy just wins and he wins in a great fashion. Am I proud of him? Absolutely, and I’ve messaged him many times.

“We have a past Wigan players WhatsApp group and a lot of the lads have been sending Andy messages of support on there too.”

Wane is an admirer of the 15-a-side code and previously enjoyed a spell working at the Scottish Rugby Union.

Last October, when England played Samoa at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan, Love Rugby League revealed how Wane met with former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika and the pair swapped ideas.

As Wane prepares for the Ashes, he will look to get Farrell into the England camp. The England boss is also lining up other high-profile figures to address his squad.

Wane revealed: “There are a few dates that I want to invite people in and Andy is one of them.

“Not just because he’s won this series with the Lions but because he’s very high up in my estimation anyway.

“To win the series just confirms to everybody how talented he is. I’m a big Andy Farrell fan so yes, he will be coming into camp sometime.”

Wane has often delved into other sports in search of best practice and new ideas.

“That’s what high-performance sport is all about,” he added. “It doesn’t matter what sport you’re involved in – British Cycling, rugby union or football – there’s always something to learn.

“That’s what people like Andy Farrell are all about and in rugby union in particular, there are so many talented coaches knocking about.

“There is always something you can learn. At Wigan Warriors, we have Paul Grayson, the former Northampton and England fly-half, as our kicking coach.

“He’s in every week and I’m always picking his brains about who he’s speaking to and what he’s learned.

“I always benefit from our conversations and he’s very inquisitive of me as well.

“It’s just really good practice and there are people in top-level rugby union, rugby league and football who I’m hoping to get in as well.

“Not just people coming into present the jerseys to the players, but to join for us dinner and speak to the players so that they can learn stuff from them.

“Everyone we’ve had in before has gone away very impressed with the togetherness and the spirit within our group.

“It’s going to be a pretty full-on few weeks during the Ashes.”